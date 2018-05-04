Adekunle Gold, Ituen Basi, seven others for Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange

Related News

The stage is set for the Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange, a two-day cultural exhibition scheduled to take place in Paris, France, from May 18 to 19 at Le Pavilion Dauphine Saint Clair.

It would feature the likes of Bisi Silva (world acclaimed visual arts curator); Ituen Bassey (Fashion); Orange Culture (Fashion); Andrea Iyamah (Fashion); Lanre Da Silva (Fashion); Chef Tiyan and Chef Fregz (Cuisine); Kemi Lala Akindoju (Nollywood) and Adekunle Gold (Singer-Songwriter).

The exhibiting creatives were unveiled to the media at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos on Friday.

The event is an initiative of the Embassy of Nigeria in France.

According to the organisers, Nigerian arts and culture would take centre stage as the exhibition would feature some of Nigeria’s finest art, cuisine, fashion, music, film and traditional games.

They also added that the platform aims to enhance social and economic collaboration between Nigeria and the world, by developing channels for commerce between Nigeria and France.

During her speech, The Nigerian Ambassador to France, Modupe Irele, said, “Through the Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange we are thus creating a forum where participants can make enquiries, network and build useful links, in a relaxed setting.

“We invite participants to both experience the elements of Nigerian culture that will be on display, and to use the occasion to initiate conversations with representatives from the different industries which will range from fashion to pharmaceuticals, agriculture to real estate, finance to tourism, amongst others. These together represent a wide array of trade opportunities.”

The event would also focus on Nigeria’s rich creativity and present a diverse display of products in the arts and the wider Nigerian culture, enabling the French business and travelling public to better understand the tremendous opportunities that lie in Nigeria.