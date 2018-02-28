U.S. comedian Kristina Wong to perform at Lagos Theatre Festival

Related News

American performance artist and comedian, Kristina Wong, is in Nigeria for the Lagos Theatre Festival.

Ms. Wong, who is notable for her works focusing on women and economic empowerment will conduct master-classes at the festival which runs from February 27 to March 4.

Beneficiaries of the master-classes include performing arts students, faculty, and theatrical directors at the University of Lagos, Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, and PEFTI Film Institute.

Wong will also perform her critically acclaimed Wong Street Journal show on Friday.

US consul-general, John Bray, will host the event at Terra Kulture Arts and Cultural Centre, Lagos,

The public affairs officer, US consulate general, Lagos, Darcy Zotter, said Wong’s visit to Nigeria will strengthen cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

“The public affairs sections of our embassy in Abuja and consulate general in Lagos sponsor programs that share the best of the US arts community with Nigeria,” Zotter said.

“We are pleased to support Kristina Wong’s participation at the 2018 Lagos Theatre Festival. She is one of the many American arts professionals who have come to Nigeria to give performances, and mentor young Nigerian artists.”

Wong’s most notable touring show, ‘Wong Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, looked at the high rate of depression and suicides among Asian-American women and has toured over 40 venues since 2006.