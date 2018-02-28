Nigerian attempts World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon”

Related News

A Nigerian, Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi, is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for ”The Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud).”

Bayode wants to read for 120 hours straight, with only two hours break every 24 hours.

He began reading at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, and still has a little over four days to go.

Bayode who says his biggest aim is to make reading popular again is currently at the You Read Library, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

“I have always loved to read good materials right from when I was in secondary school. I am doing this for the youths,” he wrote on twitter.

The longest marathon reading aloud is 113 hours 15 minutes achieved by Deepak Sharma Bajagain (Nepal) at the Tudikhel Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bajagain’s book reading began on September 19 and ended on September 24, 2008.

He recited 17 different books from 13 authors during his record attempt.