Nigerian author nominated for top global literary award

“Stay With Me,” a brilliant debut novel by Ayobami Adebayo has made the long list of the Wellcome Book Prize.

The Wellcome Book Prize is an annual British literary award sponsored by Wellcome Trust, a biomedical research charity based in London, United Kingdom.

The award, “celebrates the topics of health and medicine in literature, including fiction and non-fiction. The winner receives £30,000 making it one of the most remunerative literature awards on offer.”

Ms. Adebayo is the only African on the long list of the prize.

Her debut novel tells the heart-breaking tale of what wanting a child can do to a person, a marriage and a family; a powerful and vivid story of what it means to love not wisely but too well.

Other books on the long list, made up of fiction, memoir, and medical history are:

‘The Butchering Art: Joseph Lister’s quest to transform the grisly world of Victorian medicine’ by Lindsey Fitzharris

‘In Pursuit of Memory: The fight against Alzheimer’s’ by Joseph Jebelli

‘Plot 29: A memoir’ by Allan Jenkins

‘The White Book’ by Han Kang translated by Deborah Smith

‘With the End in Mind: Dying, death and wisdom in an age of denial’ by Kathryn Mannix

‘Midwinter Break’ by Bernard MacLaverty

‘To Be a Machine: Adventures among cyborgs, utopians, hackers, and the futurists solving the modest problem of death’ by Mark O’Connell

‘I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen brushes with death’ by Maggie O’Farrell

‘Mayhem: A memoir’ by Sigrid Rausing

‘Behave: The biology of humans at our best and worst’ by Robert Sapolsky

‘The Vaccine Race: How scientists used human cells to combat killer viruses’ by Meredith Adman.

The winner will be announced on April 30 at the Wellcome Collection in London.