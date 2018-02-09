‘Dusty Manuscript’ contest for budding writers berths in Lagos

Related News

Budding Nigerian writers can now take their dusty manuscripts off the shelf and submit them for a chance to win publishing deals.

This is because ‘The Dusty Manuscript’, a corporate social responsibility initiative of GTBank has been launched at the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba Lagos.

The contest is organised in partnership with Okada Books and Farafina.

The initiative is aimed at giving upcoming writers the opportunity to win publishing deals for their completed but unpublished manuscripts.

According to the organisers, a total of one million entries are expected from the writers. The entries will then be pruned to 100 after which a panel of judges will whip them to 25.

Eghosa Imaseun, Toni Kan, Yejide Kilanko and Ainehi Edoro-Glines comprise the panel of judges who will review the manuscripts.

The top 25 entries will be invited to a two-day boot camp training on writing, marketing and branding while the top three will win publishing deals, with the overall winner earning N1m.

The top three entries in the contest will also be rewarded with publishing contracts with Farafina as well as cash rewards.

The top 10 entries will get their books e-published by Okadabooks and this includes a book cover design, book editing, and publicity.

Segun Agbaje, managing director of GTB, said the contest is to help elevate the works of indigenous writers as well as to inspire and develop the next generation of award-winning authors.

“At GTBank, we see art as not just a medium for creative expression but also as a means of livelihood, and by organising the Dusty Manuscript contest, we are helping budding writers make a living off their works,” Mr. Agbaje said.

According to the bank, the contest is the latest in a long line of GTBank initiatives geared towards promoting the appreciation of the Arts nd supporting creative potential.

In 2017, the bank remodelled the old Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba into a state of the art learning and recreational facility that would give people in the community and beyond the opportunity to build capacity, gain exposure and connect with the world.

The remodelled library has been the venue of regular book readings and art expositions organised under the YouREAD initiative.

With the contest, the bank is seeking to address the challenges indigenous writers face getting their books published.