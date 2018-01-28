French journalist under fire for asking Adichie if Nigeria has bookshops

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie [Photo: Watch Jaro]

A French journalist, Caroline Broué, has become the butt of internet jokes for asking renowned Nigerian-born writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, if Nigeria has libaries.

Ms. Broue made the controversial statement at the Institute Français’s third annual La Nuit des Idees (The Night of Ideas) recently.

The event went from a joyous occasion meant to honour Adichie and her literary contributions to what has been described as one of the most awkward and outrageous interviews of the year.

Ms. Broué asked the bestselling author what became a controversial question about whether or not Nigeria has librairies.

(When translated into English, the French word librairies translates to “bookstores,” but Adichie’s answer to Broué’s question addressed libraries.)

Ms. Adichie , pausing for a brief moment to hear Broué’s question translated in her ear piece, then said she believed the question “reflects very poorly on French. Her response was met with cheers and applause from the audience at the event, but fans quickly took to Twitter to criticise Broué’s for her racist assumptions.

Since the publication of her debut novel, Purple Hibiscus, Adichie has been heralded as one of the most prolific literary voices of her generation.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Africans refuse to acknowledge one fact: races compete against each other.
    Blacks were unlettered till they came into contact with Arabs and White race.
    So far, the black race has chosen to lag behind.
    I have never read any of Adichie’s books, but I presume she wrote in English.
    A French writer will not write in English, and an English writer will certainly not write in German or Spanish.
    The question asked to Adichie was a painful reminder to her that she is basking in the glory of another race.
    Afterall, is it Africa that is celebrating her?
    Most likely she spends more time in European/American lierary circles than in Nigeria’s or Niger’s ( if any).