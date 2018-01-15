Literary club announces contest for African writers

Related News

The Africa Book Club Short Reads Competition has begun accepting submissions for a literary contest.

The Africa Book Club Short Reads Competition features short stories drawn from contributors across the African continent. It accepts unpublished fiction and creative non-fiction submissions, not exceeding 3,500 words, and whose setting and context are primarily set in Africa, or written by African authors, a statement on its site said.

It said after the competition is concluded, it will be giving out $250 for 1st Prize, $150 for 2nd Prize, and $100 for 3rd Prize.

Also, the top three works and 27 other entries will be compiled for an anthology, for which contributors would receive $25 per entry. Submissions must not have been previously published. There is also no entry fee.

The organisers say the contest is open to non-Africans, provided their submissions are set in Africa.

The deadline for entries is June 30 according to the statement. Winners will be announced on or before July 15.

The statement also announced0 some changes:

”After a hiatus, we are pleased to relaunch the Africa Book Club short story competition. We have made a few changes.

”We have changed the format from a monthly to annual competition, we have increased the cash prizes. Submissions will be considered on an annual rolling period, starting January 1 and closing on June 30. Winners will be announced on/before July 15.

”We welcome entries that celebrate Africa’s diversity and rich story-telling traditions – anything from fiction and non-fiction stories that reflect life on the continent to childhood memoirs and travel stories.

”In addition, the top 30 stories from all submissions received in the submission period (January 1 – June 30) will be considered for our annual short story anthology, to be published in the fall. The winning stories will also be featured on the Africa Book Club website under a special “Short Reads” section.

”Unlike many other contests, we take no entry fees. This is because we want to encourage all eligible writers out there to submit their work for consideration.”