Writers, artistes, books lovers storm Ibadan for ‘literary feast’

A not-for-profit organisation, Words Rhymes & Rhythm, has announced that the third edition of its annual WRR Literary Festival tagged ‘FEAST OF WORDS’ will hold on December 16 in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement by its organisers sent to PREMIUM TIMES said for the third year running, said Ibadan will host writers, performers, thinkers, artists, book lovers and lovers of literature for the one-day festival taking place at the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

The event, the organisers added, will be one of Nigeria’s most anticipated literary festivals, especially among the younger generation of writers.

Themed ‘WRITE TO RIGHT; RIGHT TO WRITE’, this year’s edition will feature, ‘‘stimulating discussions, award presentations, book unveiling, readings, poetry and an African Night of words, musical and drama performances and an abundance of palm wine and local delicacies.’’