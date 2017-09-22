BuzzFeed Announces 2018 Emerging Writers $14,000 Fellowship

Related News

Three budding writers will have an opportunity to win $14,000 each and also get mentorship as the Buzzfeed Emerging Writers Fellowship has commenced the 2018 edition of the usually keenly contested competition.

BuzzFeed is a leading independent digital media and tech company which delivers news and entertainment content to a global audience. It has offices in 18 cities around the world including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Sydney, Sao Paulo, and Tokyo.

A statement by its Executive Editor, Culture, Karolina Waclawiak on its website, said this year’s competition will give selected budding writers adequate support, mentorship and the required experience to take the next step in their respective careers.

The organisers also said the four-month program is intended to assist such writers break free from hindrances that has kept them locked out from vast opportunities present in the global media terrain.

‘‘With the mission of diversifying the broader media landscape by investing in the next generation of necessary voices, BuzzFeed’s Emerging Writers Fellowship is designed to give writers of great promise the support, mentorship, and experience necessary to take a transformative step forward in their careers.

‘‘During the four-month program, the writers in this fellowship will benefit from career mentorship and editorial guidance while also receiving financial support. The learning process must be financially viable for emerging writers if it is intended to open the gates to writers traditionally locked out of opportunities in media,’’ the statement said.

It added that the selected fellows will focus on personal essay writing, cultural reportage, and criticism. During their time in the fellowship, writers will also be expected to pitch, report, and write with the added benefit of panel discussions with editors and writers from throughout the industry, and assigned readings.

The statement also said, ‘‘Mentorship within the program will focus on teaching writers how to thrive as freelancers as well as on staff at media organizations; this mentorship will hopefully continue well after the fellowship itself is concluded.’’

The organisers said that the candidates who will benefit from the fellowship must have ‘‘ambitious ideas and a proven desire to publish cultural criticism, personal essays, and reported pieces that create an impact on cultural conversations.’’

‘‘The three writers selected for the fellowship will work with BuzzFeed News’ senior editorial staff; this is a full-time position based in BuzzFeed’s New York office. The work produced during the fellowship will be published on BuzzFeed. Fellows will receive a stipend of $14,000.’’

Interested candidates are urged to apply by December 4, 2017 using the fellowship’s online form.

Writers accepted into the fellowship will be notified in

late January. The fellowship will begin on March 5 and end on June 29, 2018

.

The only caveat, according to the organisers, however, is that applicants must be authorised to work in the United States and cannot currently be enrolled in school.