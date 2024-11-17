The highly awaited Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) kicked off in grand style, offering a vibrant mix of talent, captivating drama, and rich cultural exchanges.

The festival, convened by filmmaker and Terra Kulture executive director Bolanle Austen-Peters, was held from 14 to 17 November with support from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The inaugural performances were held across four prominent venues in Lagos: the University of Lagos, Terra Kulture, Muson Centre’s Agip Hall, and Glover Hall.

These performances drew theatre enthusiasts, actors, and creatives from around the world, setting the tone for a week-long celebration of storytelling and artistic brilliance.

The festival presented an impressive lineup of 25 stage plays and three international showpieces. It celebrated culture, creativity, and community while offering audiences an immersive experience through live performances, workshops, and more.

As the festival concludes today, it continues to delight audiences with three international productions from the United States, South Africa, and Zambia.

Stage plays

The festival came alive with various captivating stage performances, seamlessly blending classic and contemporary storytelling. From gripping monologues to dynamic ensemble acts, the shows thrilled audiences and highlighted the richness of global and local cultures.

Each performance brought a unique narrative to life, showcasing theatre’s enduring ability to inspire, entertain, and provoke meaningful discussions.

In a series of videos shared on Terra Kulture’s Instagram page, plays such as ‘Anatomy of a Woman’ ‘Who Tiff Monalisa’, ‘The Call’, ‘METSI (Water)’, and ‘My Mother, My Sister’, were performed to delighted audiences.

Navena Production presented Wole Oguntokun’s Anatomy of a Woman at the Muson Centre Lawn, Onikan. Directed by Austine Onuoha, the play delivered a deeply moving and powerful exploration of the complexities of womanhood, leaving the audience captivated and inspired.

Similarly, Debola Santa’s latest production, Who Tiff Monalisa, was also staged at the Muson Centre Lawn. This satirical piece delved into the web of white lies within the art world, offering a humorous yet thought-provoking perspective.

The venue also hosted CheekyDog Production’s breathtaking performance of Bimbo Manuel’s The Call. The production’s stellar cast captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and stunning visuals, leaving the crowd in awe.

The festival also featured international productions, including South Africa’s METSI (Water), which delivered a spectacular performance. Directed by Hannah Tonder and produced by Sketch Production, this play explores a spiritual and dramatic tale of love and survival in a flood-stricken community, unravelling life’s challenges and the forces that shape human destiny.

Another standout performance came from Sisiano Productions with ‘My Mother, My Sister’, which tackled generational trauma, personal triumphs, and hope for a brighter future. The profoundly emotional play left the audience spellbound and reflective.

Best West African theatre

Austen-Peters, who revealed that she had initially planned to withdraw from organising the festival, stated that she had no choice but to proceed with it.

She explained that she aimed to establish Terra Kulture as the premier theatre destination in West Africa, across Africa, and globally.

“I didn’t want to do this festival, but I recognised that as a front-liner with Terra Kulture, 22 years later, creating jobs, creating opportunities with an academy that has trained over 24,000 young people today, I had no choice but to do it.

“We will make this the best theatre location in West Africa, Africa, and the world”, she added.

The filmmaker announced that the festival would become an annual celebration to honour talents, highlight authentic African stories, and create opportunities for meaningful engagement.

She noted that the inaugural edition of LITF aligns with the 20th anniversary of her founding of the Terra Kulture Group.

Austen-Peters said: “After several world-class plays that we have promoted locally and internationally and after training more than 26,000 youngsters through the Terra Academy for the Arts, we are delighted to be using LITF to draw attention to live theatre, determined to continue to lead the charge that stage plays are alive and well in Nigeria.”

Initiative to support theatre practitioners

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state’s partnership with the Terra Kulture team was to provide Lagosians with an exceptional experience throughout the festival’s four days.

He affirmed his unwavering support as the festival’s lead sponsor. He expressed hope that the event would contribute to establishing an arts and culture calendar to guide residents and visitors to attractions and activities within the state.

“We hope to use this brilliant initiative to support theatre practitioners and to encourage listing art activities ahead so that visitors to our state can have an idea of what each month offers them,” said the governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised his administration’s commitment to investing in and promoting the creative industry, expressing confidence that the sector will drive economic growth, foster social and behavioural change, and enhance Nigeria’s global image.

He highlighted that the festival aims to celebrate and promote the richness of Nigerian and African theatre by offering a platform for local and international artists to showcase their talents.

