Pawstudios Africa, a Lagos-based incubator hub that advances African storytelling and creativity through diverse arts and culture programs, is set to host the Lagos Fringe 2024.

Lagos Fringe is an open-access multidisciplinary arts festival where producers, culture advocates, exhibitors, and performers showcase their works to a diverse audience consisting of local and international audiences, venue owners, curators, and art buyers.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Pawstudios Africa reaffirmed its commitment to producing influential arts festivals, theatrical productions, and training initiatives that empower and inspire emerging African creatives. The event will take place from 19 to 24 November.

Lagos Fringe 2024 emerged following the successful conclusion of the Festival Management Residency Programme’s virtual sessions, organised by Pawstudios Africa in collaboration with the British Council.

The organisation highlighted that the programme will bring festival managers and cultural leaders across Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe to engage in critical discussions on festival management, sustainability, and cultural diplomacy.

Additionally, Pawstudios Africa said the festival will allow participants to expand on the virtual residency dialogues, connect with peers and mentors, and attend workshops on technology and AI for creatives, funding opportunities, and festival sustainability.

Pawstudios Africa further stressed that the programme will foster networking, offer hands-on workshops, feature keynote sessions, and strengthen international cultural ties, all while promoting innovation within festival management.

Kenneth Uphopho, Festival Director for Lagos Fringe, stressed that the programme is not just a festival but a platform for creative exchange and empowerment.

He added that by bringing together cultural leaders in Lagos, Pawstudios Africa is positioning Africa’s festivals as incubators of innovation and change on the global stage, making the audience feel part of a larger cultural movement.

Festival Management Residency Programme

The Festival Management Residency Programme, held from 23-25 October—brought together over 50 festival managers and cultural leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

Pawstudios Africa highlighted that the festival managers and cultural leaders engaged in pivotal discussions on festival management, sustainability, and cultural diplomacy.

According to Pawstudios Africa, the programme exemplified its commitment to empowering the African creative sector through professional development and cross-cultural dialogue, offering participants a unique opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their networks.

Throughout the three-day virtual sessions, participants explored critical aspects of modern festival management, including film festival curation, multidisciplinary arts programming, and sustainability in economic and social planning.

Moreover, the organisation noted that the programme underscored the role of cultural diplomacy in festivals as platforms for fostering and strengthening international cultural relations, making the audience feel connected and part of a global community.

During breakout sessions, participants represented their regions and discussed how festivals can bridge cultural divides and promote international collaboration.

Leaders from festivals across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and beyond enriched the discussions with their unique experiences, contributing to exchanging ideas and perspectives.

Cultural expert Erwin Maas, who led a session focused on cultural diplomacy, emphasised the crucial role of artists as cultural ambassadors.

“Artists are not just entertainers; they are diplomats of culture, fostering mutual understanding and innovation. This residency empowers participants to approach their festivals with a mindset that goes beyond borders, leveraging cultural exchange for social impact,” Mr Maas said.

Sustainable funding

The Festival Management Residency Programme highlighted sustainable funding strategies and practical festival programming.

A seasoned creative consultant, Nadine Patel shared effective strategies for securing funding that align with global initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms Patel emphasised the critical role of impact statements in applications.

“Building a sustainable festival requires aligning with the right funders and understanding the broader impact of your festival, and this residency has shown us the power of strategic, authentic funding approaches,” she said.

Representatives from the British Council and Goethe Institute offered further funding guidance, highlighting the importance of aligning with the funders’ missions to promote diversity, environmental sustainability, and community engagement.

