The ninth edition of an international art fair, ART X Lagos, began on Thursday with a tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, and a celebration of Africa’s unsung cultural pioneers.

ART X is the premier international art fair in West Africa and a dynamic platform created to showcase and support contemporary culture from Africa.

This year, the theme is ‘Promised Lands’ and the exhibition runs from 31 October to 3 November at the Federal Palace in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair began with a private preview on Thursday and a VIP preview on Friday. It is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, and virtual audiences can access it online.

Mr Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and their son tragically lost their lives on 9 February in a helicopter in a California, US border town. The opening tour with a press briefing featured striking photographs of the late banker and videos of his memorable public appearances.

Speaking at the event, ART X Lagos founder Tokini Peterside-Schwebig stated, “This year’s edition pays tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe, who recognised the potential of Nigerian exports and was pivotal to the vision of the Art X fair. His legacy reminds us that greatness stems from courage, collaboration, and the audacity to challenge the status quo. ‘Promised Lands’ symbolises real and imagined spaces that offer a vision of hope and possibility.

“‘Promised Lands’ resonates deeply with our collective journey, reflecting on where we are and envisioning our aspirations. We needed to create a platform that anchors the African art movement and drives meaningful conversations about the social, political, and cultural landscapes.”

The founder emphasised that the exhibition seeks to inspire visitors with the stories of those who have redefined possibilities for Africans in science, art, and social activism. Ms Peterside-Schwebig noted that since its inception in 2016, the fair has showcased artists from over 70 countries, creating a unique space highlighting the vast creativity emanating from the continent.

This year’s fair includes ten specially curated galleries from cities like Lagos, Harare, Accra, and London, presenting a blend of emerging and established African artists.

Honouring ‘Unsung Pioneers’

Among the most notable exhibitions is the “Mark-Makers: Unsung Pioneers” gallery. This exhibition, curated by Missla Libsekal, Fikayo Adebajo, and Haily Grenet, features powerful portraits and achievements of individuals who redefined African success in their respective fields.

These include photographs and video installations that showcase the late Herbert Wigwe’s significant contributions to art and banking. The exhibition also honours icons like Jonathan Adagogo Green, August Agboola Browne, and Nana Asma’u, celebrating figures who impacted African society through art, social justice, and activism.

The founder noted, “Other unsung heroes also acknowledged are Oladunni Odoguwa, the first woman to lead a Juju band; Victoria Iruemi, Nigeria’s first female band leader; and Elizabeth Awoliyi, a pioneer for Nigerian women in medicine.”

Exhibitions

ART X Lagos is set to bring a wide-ranging programme featuring curated exhibitions, live performances, workshops, and discussions that foster cross-cultural dialogue.

Key exhibitions include Marcellina Akpojotor’s textile art focused on sustainability and Williams Chechet’s “Breaking Barriers,” an Afrofuturist exploration of African identity and progress. Additionally, celebrated photographer and filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu will present his debut solo exhibition in Africa, Restless Cities: From Lagos to the World, which portrays urban African landscapes and their dynamic life.

The Access ART X Prize winners, Julius Agbaje for the Nigeria Award and Shabu Mwangi for the Africa/Diaspora Award, will showcase solo exhibitions under the theme “What May Come.”

Inspiring future generations

In its previous editions, ART X Lagos made art accessible through its Schools’ Programme, which provides students in underserved communities with a chance to experience contemporary African art live.

Peterside-Schwebig explained that “this year’s program is essential for nurturing the next generation of African talent, allowing hundreds of students to explore their own “Promised Lands” through tours and workshops.

“At ARTXLagos2024, hundreds of students will explore their own ‘Promised Lands’ across our carefully curated spaces, engaging in educational workshops that ignite their imagination and passion for art.”

Highlights

In collaboration with Afreximbank, the fair will present Art Across Borders, an exhibition highlighting six mid-career African and Caribbean artists. This curated project by Jumoke Sanwo delves into ancestral connections and will explore the artistic link between African and Caribbean communities. ‘

The “Speakers’ Corner: The Crossroads,” curated by Pa Omotayo in partnership with Haily Grenet, Fikayo Adebajo, and Dike Anthony, will invite visitors to engage in meaningful conversations around Nigeria’s current challenge and resilience in the face of socio-political issues. This platform is designed to foster dialogue and understanding, encouraging visitors to reflect on the current state of Nigeria and its potential for positive change.

Also, the ART X Talks series will offer additional opportunities for engagement, including a conversation with Andrew Dosunmu and discussions with influential curators like Ed Keazor and Missla Libsekal. Topics range from the influence of African music genres on contemporary pop culture to reflections on historical legacies.

ART X Live! will also return as a unique musical experience, combining genres such as traditional Fuji with contemporary styles. It will be curated by Lanre Masha and Ayo Lawson, with creative direction from visual artist Niyi Okeowo and producer Odunsi (The Engine).

Art X Cinema will feature 13 films by African and diaspora filmmakers, providing audiences with cinematic narratives that explore African identity and diaspora connections.

Participating galleries include Afriart Gallery (Uganda), Alexis Gallery (Nigeria), Galerie MAM (Cameroon), Gallery 1957 (Ghana), Affinity Art Gallery (Nigeria), Kanbi Projects (UK), kó (Nigeria), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), ODA Art Gallery (Nigeria), and Tiwani Contemporary (UK).

