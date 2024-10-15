SHADOWS WITHIN by ALI ABARE

January, 2024.

Published by Green World Publishing Company

144 pages

Reviewer: Esther Mesuur Ape

Ali Abare’s first novel, Shadows Within, provides a precise depiction of the political sensibilities in Nigeria; where the thirst for power and wealth supersedes morality and conscience. The author’s symbolic characters and settings powerfully convey how corruption and violence permeates a given society while zeroing in on Jos, once known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” which has now become a theatre of violence and unrest. This narrative explores how political ambitions fuel ethnic and social divisions and politicians manipulating vulnerable youths for their gain.

The political conflict in the story centres on the election for the Party Chairman of the NFP, a party which represents Nigeria’s larger political dysfunction. Characters like Alhaji Garbassa, Chief Mandung, and Chief Mancha embody ruthless ambition and moral decay within the political elite. Their actions, which include bribery, violence and manipulation, reveal a grim reality where the pursuit of power trumps the common good of all. The struggle between natives and non-natives, particularly the Hausa and Fulani, mirrors Nigeria’s broader ethnic and political tensions, as power struggles take control over peace and community welfare.

The strength of Shadows Within lies in its verisimilitude description and characterization which are crafted to reflect and capture various facets of the Nigerian society. Alhaji Garbassa’s willingness to hire thugs to disrupt elections for personal gain is a stark reminder of how political power is often misused and secured through force. The author’s portrayal of Hafsat as a resilient woman in a patriarchal society, adds a layer of human struggle, gender sensitivity and hope in the amidst the chaos. Hafsat’s relationship with Hadi, a young artist, symbolizes the possibility of love and personal growth in spite of the moral decay, corruption and violence. Hadi’s journey, including the destruction of his art gallery and his eventual triumph, serves as a metaphor for the creative and positive responses that can emerge even in a country surrounded by hardship.

Chapters 1-7 skillfully demonstrate the different aspects of political conflict, personal ambition, and social decay. The gradual buildup of tension, culminating in scenes of violence, gang attacks, and kidnappings, mirror the decline of Nigerian society. Hafsat’s kidnapping, Hadi’s rescue, and the manipulation of the law by Alhaji Garbassa highlight the stark reality that justice often serves the interests of the wealthy and powerful not the innocent.

In Chapters 8-16, the narrative continues to develop themes of resilience and resistance. The tension between traditional patriarchal values and Hafsat’s independence both at home and at her workplace adds depth to the story. Her refusal to marry Sadiq, despite her father’s insistence demonstrates women’s struggle for equality and voice in a male-dominated society such as Nigeia. The climax, which sees Hadi’s kidnapping and eventual rescue, is a major turning point. Alhaji Garbassa’s eventual apology and the rebuilding of Hadi’s art burnt gallery offer a ray of hope which is symbolic in the Nigerian situation- a hope that though battered by corruption, political hooliganism and insecurity, change is possible.

Shadows Within explores the themes of deceit, corruption, kidnaping, mismanagement of public trust, banditry and poverty which reflects the reality of contemporary Nigerian experience. Abare does more than just a critique of political corruption, he brings to the fore the systemic abuse of power that ensnares both the privileged and the marginalized in a country that is blessed with resources.

From the manipulation of the military and law enforcement agencies to the exploitation of young men by the political leaders, the story paints a picture of how power operates in Nigeria. At the same time, the themes of art and love are woven into the narrative, demonstrating that creativity and human connection can offer a way out of the societal quagmire.

The novel ends with political rivals embracing each other and making vows to rebuild the country, this can be seen as an allegory for the possibility of national healing. Hadi and Hafsat’s union, alongside the rebuilding of the gallery, represents the potential for a new Nigeria, where peace, integrity, and hope might triumph over the corruption and decay of the past.

One of the many strengths of the novel is the author’s realistic portrayal of Nigeria’s political climate. The novel represents corruption, manipulation, and the thirst for power which drives the Nigerian political sphere. Characters like Alhaji Garbassa, Chief Mandung, and Chief Mancha represent real-life political figures who stop at nothing to achieve power. The story does not shy away from the harsh realities of political violence, thuggery, and the exploitation of youth, which are tragically familiar in the Nigerian context.

Abare also makes use of “Art” as a metaphor. Art as symbolizing creativity, resistance, and the idea that beauty and meaning can emerge even in the face of violence and corruption. The rebuilding of the gallery at the end of the story offers a glimpse of hope that Nigeria too can rebuilt and rise from the ashes.

While the political corruption and violence depicted are vivid and reflective of reality in society, some aspects of the plot feel predictable. The narrative follows a common pattern where corrupt politicians face eventual downfall, and the hero emerges victorious. The final resolution, where Alhaji Garbassa apologizes and rivals embrace to rebuild the country does not appear realistic especially given the deep issues explored throughout the novel.

While the author allows his characters to evolve particularly those of Northern Nigeria extraction, such as Alhaji Garbassa and his political allies, there is a noticeable imbalance in the development of characters from other regions or backgrounds. For instance, Kumawese and Doo, who are portrayed as sex workers, feel underdeveloped and somewhat stereotypical. However, the author’s background could account for this oversight.

In conclusion, Shadows Within is a vivid portrayal of postcolonial Nigerian politics and society. Its multifaceted characters, rich symbolism, verisimilitude description and exploration of urgent contemporary themes make it interesting. The author brings to limelight the evils of corruption, abuse of power, and the struggles for personal and national change. Despite the sad realities depicted, the story ends with a sense of hope, suggesting that, Nigeria like Hadi’s Art gallery can rebuild itself from the ashes.

Abari’s Shadows Within is a contemporary, relatable story and written in simple easy flowing narrative which will make great read for ardent readers and younger readers alike.

