Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, Wole Soyinka, will be the distinguished VIP speaker at Africa Alive! 2024, a premier gathering of Harvard alumni, faculty, and students passionate about Africa’s future.

A statement signed by Tomas Felcman on behalf of Africa Alive!, the 2024 organising committee, stated that the event will be held from 11 October to 13, 2024.

“Professor Soyinka will grace our event, offering unparalleled insights, reflections, and stories. His presence promises to transform Africa Alive! 2024 into an extraordinary and unforgettable experience.

‘‘This is not just an opportunity to listen—it is a rare privilege to witness a titan of global culture in action. Prepare to be captivated, challenged, and inspired as we gather to hear one of the greatest literary minds of our time!” the statement read.

Mr Soyinka is not just a renowned playwright, poet, author, and essayist but also a visionary whose works have inspired generations. His unwavering commitment to human rights and freedom of expression has left an indelible mark and ignited a global movement.

In 1986, Soyinka became the first African to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. His impressive work includes over 25 plays, ten essays, seven poetry collections, five memoirs, three novels, and two translated works.

Mr Soyinka was a political prisoner between 1967 and 1969 for his article appealing for a cease-fire during the Nigerian civil war. His incarceration inspired the 1972 memoir The Man Died: Prison Notes, a compelling account of his experiences, struggles, and resilience during extreme adversity.

