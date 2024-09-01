The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature—a prestigious annual award recognising outstanding literary achievements by Nigerian authors—has unveiled its 2024 shortlist.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature award alternates among four literary genres: fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature. This year, the focus is on children’s literature.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, a beacon of literary excellence in Africa and one of the most esteemed worldwide is highly regarded in the literary community.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, in a statement shared on its shared on its social media pages Saturday, announced Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor, Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi, and Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike as the finalists.

Chiazor-Enenmor’s ‘A Father’s Pride’, Olubunmi’s ‘The Road Does Not End’, and Umezurike’s ‘Wish Maker’ represent diverse themes and styles, enriching the literary landscape.

The finalists’ books were selected from a pool of one hundred and sixty-three [163] books received for the competition.

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has unveiled the finalists for the 2024 edition.

“The shortlisted books, presented in alphabetical order of their titles, are A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor; The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi—Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.”

Prize and focus

The competition winner will receive a cash prize of $100,000, equivalent to approximately N159.23 million.

According to the board, this year’s edition focuses on Children’s Literature.

“The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), comes with a substantial cash award of $100,000. The finalists have been recognised as the leading contenders for the prize, chosen from a pool of 163 books submitted for the competition. This year’s focus centres on Children’s Literature. Keep an eye out for the upcoming winner announcement”, the statement added.

The Nigerian literary community eagerly anticipates the winner, who will be revealed on 11 October 2024.

Shortlisted books

A Father’s Pride spotlights a father’s vital role in a child’s life, and the pride children feel for their fathers.

Additionally, The Road Does Not End explores themes of resilience, friendship, and cultural identity, making it a compelling read for young audiences.

More so, Wish Maker blends fantasy and adventure with valuable life lessons. The book encourages children to think carefully about their choices and impact on others, fostering empathy and ethical decision-making.

Obari Gomba’s Grit won in 2023, followed by Romeo Oriogun’s Nomad in 2022, and Cheluchi Onyemelukwe’s The Son of the House in 2020/2021.

