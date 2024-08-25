Earth. Water. Fire. Wind.
The four peas in mother nature’s pod
All came together on the great day of the Declaration of Emancipation
An angelic crystal ball shimmering at heaven’s pride
Stout as Lincoln’s statue, illuminating as the Statue of Liberty, fiery as Malcom-X, memorable as Martin Luther King’s I have a Dream
More than just a dream, an aspiration, more than a philosophy, a democracy spanning over 200 years, more than a flag
Waving gaily as the red and blue stripes, they shine brightly as the galaxy of the 50 glorious stars
Poised in grand style, a Gettysburg’s miracle!
Broken into two halves: North and South, a twin of a kind
Our nationhood lies in the strength of the union.
Thrust of brotherhood and a sacred union of hope, resilience and greatness:
From the ashes of colonial past, built her mansions from naught:
The Carnegies, the Astors, the Rockefellers, the Kennedys, the Luthers, the Dohertys and many more….
Captains of timeless empires, architects of great fortunes, geniuses of inventions
Masters of the wall street and shapers of the times
The United States, a visage of grandstanding achievements
And the benevolence of her might, an answer to the prayers: God bless America!
America, her very own, is revealed in creating magic; making big from nothing
|
Growing in the corny fields of history
Hers was a poetry of the Griots’ tales, the rhythms of Negroes’ spirituals
And the slick feel Calypso that endears feet to the ballroom of endless rhythm
Of the Satchems, telling the stories of the beginning, the Guatemala Republic, the negroes, the Indians and oh —– so much about the future
Here they say, our hopes were built on the solid grounds of Pennsylvania
In the gliding areas of the District of Columbia; the heart of Americas – the New World
Chorus of the Star Spangled banner rings out aloud: One nation under God…
The blues and jazz etched in the spiring voices of labour past, chains of sweat for a brighter tomorrow
A deserving sacrifice worn across the necks of drudgery and daily sacrifice by factory workers and artisans.
We also honour the feeble, frail and aged with years.
In this land of liberty and freedom, each is one and one for all…
We salute the courage of hard-fighting brave soldiers on the frontlines
Their badges of honour truly earned in the line of service
Not to forget the relentless efforts of researchers and scientists
Docked in the sanctum of research rooms, they bloom ever as roses in the sun
And the brilliance of Hollywood, proof of all super-creativity!!!
Today, we experience light at the darkest tunnels of all humanity
Beyond the scarred firmament of brutal nuclear incursion
Breaking the iron curtains of the global north and global south
To the fair Islands of equality and loves
Standing tall, a diadem, an offshoot of two icons: Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan
Her clout, unmistakable, evincing the stout grace of a true prosecutor
If you listen closely, you will be dancing to the reggae melodies of the Jamaicans
As they ska to every melody, harmony of voices as the sonorous choir of nightingales
Across the distant lands of Sanskrit, they echoe, Kamala – the blooming Lotus flower!
America, history is here again for us…
Mother’s voice calls out time and time, “Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last”
She, Kamala Harris, stands on the threshold, regal and humane,
Her wits, a treasure for leadership
And smile, a gift for humanity
History calls again, we must heed the sacred call
Babatunde Odubanwo is the PR manager at LAPO Microfinance Bank. He is equally a versatile professional specialising in Arts, Media, Film, Events Planning, and Content Management, with a passion for storytelling.
