It is Impossible: Influencing Change in Nigeria is a practical blueprint for changemakers. The author provides valuable strategies and guidance for organising effective change interventions. These strategies are not just theoretical concepts but are drawn from real-life examples of significant change movements, highlighting both their success factors and the potential risks and pitfalls. These are lessons that aren’t typically taught in school but are instead learnt through practical experience.

In addition to offering practical pointers, the author delves into four compelling case studies: the #EndSARS movement and the Abuja raid in Nigeria, the citizens’ revolution in Burkina Faso, and the M23 movement in Senegal. These examples provide an illustration for understanding the complexities of influencing change in different contexts.

Here are five things I love about the book and why I believe it’s worth reading:

Guidance for both organisations and individuals: While the book offers strategies for organisations, the author acknowledges that these organisations are driven by individuals. Often, those working on change initiatives are deeply connected to the issues they're addressing. By addressing both organisational structures and the people behind them, the book contributes to creating a stronger "ecosystem of change agents with improved interventions." Clarity and accessibility: Each strategy and potential pitfall is clearly outlined and explained in simple, concise language. This makes the book easy to read and understand, even for those who are new to the world of advocacy and change-making. Balanced Perspective: Despite the author's impressive background in influencing change, the book never feels like a personal memoir. While he shares some personal experiences, the focus remains on general principles and strategies that can be applied by anyone. This balanced perspective makes the book more engaging and useful to a broad audience, though I must admit, I would love to read a full memoir from the author someday. Invaluable Footnotes: The footnotes throughout the book add valuable context to the issues discussed, providing additional information for readers who are new to these topics. This attention to detail enhances the book's educational value and makes it a helpful resource for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of change movements.

The part of the book that resonated most with me was the idea that “change is often the result of incremental improvements, and that we need to be more measured in how we judge the success or failure of our interventions.” As someone who started her career in advocacy without any formal training or a clear sense of direction, I wish I had access to a book like this at the beginning of my journey. It could have helped me avoid some of the frustration and burnout I felt about a year into my work, when I considered quitting because I wasn’t seeing the tangible results I had hoped for.

This book should serve as a reference and training material for organisations and individuals working to influence change in any context. I know I will definitely be reaching for it as I continue on this journey.

Adedolapo R. Alabi is a policy advocate who is pursing a Master’s in development management at the University of Antwerp.

