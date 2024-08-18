On Sunday, the Asaba traditional council, the Asagba-in-Council, announced the emergence of a foremost legal luminary, Epiphany Azinge (SAN), as the 14th Asagba (King) of Asaba designate.

Mr Azinge, a professor of law, holds the traditional chieftaincy title of the Okilolo of Asaba.

The Ochendo of Asaba, Anthony Edozien, made the announcement on behalf of the Council and said the selection process was in accordance with the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979, which applies to Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five Ebo’s (Quarters) of Asaba backed by the Iyagba quarters unanimously selected Mr Azinge as the 14th Asagba of Asaba designate, hence his confirmation by the ruling council.

Mr Azinge, a former director general of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, was selected from a poll of 10 contenders to the royal stool. Among the contenders were Tony Ogugia Konwea, Emmanuel Onwuka, a professor, and Chinedu Esealuka.

Mr Azinge’s emergence as the new Asagba followed the death of the 13th Asagba of Asaba, the late Chike Edozien, a professor, who passed away on 14 February.

