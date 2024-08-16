A DANIEL HAS COME TO JUDGEMENT
(To Dan Izevbaye, Unforgettable Teacher)
Economical with words
But not so with wisdom
His quiet pen provokes the open page
To a protean profundity
Of rare richness and pungent sagacity
Rounded in its rhythm
Polyglot in its uttering
Mellow with the mythic melody of the Muse
Red, red run his favourite books
His rainbow harvests on our luminous shelves
His eyes set and steady on our Wisdom Ways
His Voice, keen and quiet, fathers a thousand songs
Modest and methodical,
This timeless thinker who plumbs
The leanings of the deepest words
Veteran Interpreter who cracks
The code of knotty idioms
The Song is his soulmate, the story his solace
This shy Warrior who slays
The Dragon of Bullying Nescience
Born with a book in his hand
This Unforgettable Teacher
Who plies the fertile space
Between the head and the heart
How many trumpets can we blow
For this advocate of life and love
How many tons of gold can reward
His immeasurable capacity?
Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.
