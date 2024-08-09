Africa Center Mexico, the 2024 Puebla International Literature Festival (PILF) organiser, has withdrawn South Africa’s status as the ‘country-in-focus’ for the festival, scheduled for 4-6 October in Puebla, Mexico.

A country-in-focus at the festival is a nation that receives particular emphasis throughout the event, which involves highlighting the country’s culture, arts, literature, or other significant aspects—as a way to celebrate and showcase its contributions to the festival’s theme.

In July, the PILF announced South Africa as the festival’s ‘country-in-focus’ for its maiden edition, a festival that’ll gather renowned authors, emerging writers, literary enthusiasts, and cultural specialists from Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

But on Thursday, PILF, in a statement by its Director, Ikenna Okeh, announced the revocation of South Africa’s designation as the festival’s ‘country-in focus’.

The revocation followed the controversy surrounding Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from the competition, scheduled for Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, over criticisms and controversies about her citizenship and eligibility to contest.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Miss SA contestant, who withdrew from the pageant on Thursday, became a focal point of South Africa’s xenophobia debate and discussions on national identity after reaching the Top 30.

The decision of the law student at Varsity College, Sandton, South Africa, comes after the Department of Home Affairs for South Africa Wednesday’s preliminary evidence suggested her mother may have committed fraud.

PILF said featuring South Africa as the country in focus would compromise the festival’s commitment to justice, equality, human dignity, and core values upheld by literature.

Revoked invitations

Furthermore, PILF rescinded invitations to South African guests.

The statement partly read: “We regret to announce the decision to rescind South Africa’s designation as the Country in Focus for this year’s festival and also to rescind the invitation of our South African guests. This decision has been made after careful consideration of recent developments that have deeply troubled the African community.

“It is with a sense of sadness that we acknowledge the distressing events in South Africa, where the apparatuses of the state, coupled with the troubling silence of many within the cultural sphere, have enabled a climate of mob rule. This has led to the victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, her family, and members of immigrant communities in South Africa, thus undermining the very principles of justice, equality, and human dignity that literature seeks to uphold.”

Our decision

PILF clarified that the decision to revoke South Africa’s status as the ‘country-in-focus’ and rescind the invitations of its guests was not a rejection of the country’s rich literary heritage or the contributions of its talented writers, poets, and artists.

PILF explained that the decision was based on the belief that the victimisation of Ms Adetshina is incompatible with the festival’s core values.

“We stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice, both within South Africa and across the globe. The Puebla International Literature Festival aims to be a beacon for celebrating diverse voices, cultures, and ideas. We believe literature can challenge the status quo, speak to authority, and give a voice to the voiceless.

“However, we cannot, in good conscience, honour a country as a focal point of our celebration when it is currently embroiled in such profound injustices as has been gathering momentum following the Miss South Africa beauty pageantry. We will continue supporting and providing platforms for South African writers and thinkers working towards positive change. However, we believe it is crucial to send a clear message that cultural recognition cannot be divorced from ethical responsibility”, a PILF statement added.

PILF reaffirmed its dedication to promoting intercultural exchange and cooperation.

“We invite the global literary community to join us in this endeavour as we reflect on the role of literature in confronting the challenges of our time.”

As of press time, PILF has yet to announce a new country in focus for the festival.

Chidimma Adetshina

The controversy involving the netball player’s eligibility to contest for Miss South Africa began after she entered the beauty pageant.

The controversy escalated on Monday when a video surfaced of the contestant’s traditional marriage ceremony, prompting widespread criticism from South Africans who argued that married or divorced women should be ineligible for the Miss South Africa title.

Despite the Miss South Africa organisation’s clear guidelines stating that marital status does not disqualify contestants, the backlash against her continued, with many calling for her disqualification.

The Department of Home Affairs for South Africa, after discovering that her mother was involved in alleged identity fraud, concluded that criminal charges would be pressed against all implicated parties.

Ms Adetshina, a mother-of-one who divorced in February 2024, was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother.

Information on the Miss South Africa organisation’s website showed Ms Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother and is now a naturalised South African.

According to the South African Citizenship Act, an individual automatically qualifies for citizenship if they are born in South Africa, if at least one of their parents is a South African citizen, or if a South African permanent residency permit holder or a South African citizen adopts them.

This Act provides the legal basis for Ms Adetshina’s South African citizenship as she is a dual citizen of South Africa and Nigeria.

Reactions

South Africans who thronged PILF’s X handle in response to the decision have called the organiser’s bluff.

An X user, Habile, said South Africans don’t care about the Puebla International Literature Festival.

We don’t care. We didn’t even care about your stupid festival . — . (@sthedoingthings) August 9, 2024

Another user claimed South Africa is superior to Mexico, which banned them from being the festival’s country in focus. https://x.com/Amarukills/status/1821657775547805776?t=2WxxF1wqo89JtDghar_bUA&s=19

Another X user, Ivyn Sambo, wrote, “Please keep your International festival, we’ll keep our country.”.

Please keep your international festival, we will keep our country. — Ivyn Sambo (@IvynSambo) August 9, 2024

Other reactions from X are:

Very well we don’t care, we will never accept identity thieves from Nigeria — Mokgalabje Ngwato (@LesibaNgwato) August 9, 2024

Nigerians have infiltrated Mexico as well. They wanna be anywhere but in Nigeria. These people are trash. The author was also deported several times even wrote a book pic.twitter.com/hBNyEzCRbg — Panyaza’s Throat (@PanyazaThroat) August 9, 2024

As a South African I’m proud to announce that we accept and welcome this development. We would also ask that this be a permanent decision from your side. We thank you for this very wise decision. — save our contry from Ramaphosa and his goons (@luxmamase) August 9, 2024

And we regret to announce that, as a consequence of your erroneous and badly-researched decision to withdraw our invitation, our artists will be deprived of the opportunity to showcase their stunning talents. It’s YOUR loss. Not ours ! pic.twitter.com/TzxCnwFt1Y — NalediBarron (@BarronNaledi) August 9, 2024

If being part of this festival means lawlessness in our country, you can pass us by. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/2rNkimPAqW — Beloved| (@SoftParent) August 9, 2024

