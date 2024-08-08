Hannatu Musawa, minister of art, culture, and the creative economy, has inaugurated a Technical Committee to implement the construction of King Jaja of Opobo Historical and Cultural Centre.

There are several accounts of the 19th century of King Opobo’s life and death, but all the accounts agree that he was among the first monarchs to resist British colonialism and died trying.

King Jaja of Opobo, Jubo Jubogha, was a merchant prince between 1821 and 1891. He founded the Opobo area, the present-day Rivers State in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister said at the ceremony that the centre would be built in Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State.

According to her, the project signifies a milestone in taking Nigeria’s Art and cultural heritage to enviable heights, as it would make history always to remember the historic monarch.

“I am delighted to address you at this epoch-making event: the inauguration of the Technical Committee to oversee the implementation of a project considered key to preserving our cultural heritage. The establishment of the King Jaja of Opobo Cultural and Historical Centre is a testament to our commitment to immortalising past heroes and promoting our cultural identity. One of the ministry’s core mandates is immortalising past heroes by promoting national heritage and values,’’ she said.

At the gathering, the minister said the event is a testament to the federal government’s readiness to partner with any state, community, individual or group that desires to immortalise persons of proven capabilities.

“Those whose immense contributions helped shape and project the uniqueness of our cultural values, norms, and artefacts as a people. This project is designed to be a historical tribute to the cultural renaissance and a clarion call for cultural preservation. It is a step to encourage our nation’s quest for cultural tourism and boost diplomacy in international affairs.”

Charge

Ms Musawa added that the centre’s establishment aligned with Nigeria’s vision of utilising the art, culture, and tourism sectors to create job opportunities for the teaming youth.

The project is expected to create employment in various fields such as construction, tourism management, and cultural preservation, providing a platform for the youth to contribute to and benefit from the preservation of their cultural heritage.

Therefore, she urged the technical committee to regard their selection as a clarion call to national assignment and to provide regular updates to the stakeholders on its activities.

She appreciated the Government of Rivers State, the Amayanabo of Opobo, and the people of Opobo Kingdom for their vision and commitment to sustaining cultural heritage and immortalising their progenitor, the Late King Jaja of Opobo.

“Let me remind you that you must be critical in completing this arduous task. Your assignment will require you to serve as a liaison between the Federal Government, represented by the Ministry, the State Government and the host Community,” she said.

According to her, the committee must develop a work plan for the project and draft a strategy for its implementation.

She said this includes detailing the timeline and suggesting other terms of reference that are considered germane to the project’s success.

Appreciation

Earlier, His Royal Majesty, Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Treaty King, Natural Ruler and the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom thanked the Federal Government for showing interest in the project.

The royal father, who led a delegation of Opobo Kingdom indigenes to the ministry, appreciated the initiative to establish such a historical and cultural centre to immortalise King Jaja.

Also, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, lauded the Federal Government for the initiative.

“This project has taken us several years, and the other people there did not share our vision, but we are delighted. I am glad that a minister came and bought into the vision, and today, we are starting the journey to make people know exactly our intentions,” she said.

(NAN)

