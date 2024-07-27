The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) said it did not receive, classify nor approve release of the controversial hijiab-brandishing movie “Three Working Days.”

The board made its position known in a statement shared on its official Instagram page on Friday.

According to the statement, NFVCB is committed to its statutory mandate and will not classify nor allow films and video works that abuse, denigrate or undermine religious, cultural and ethic sensibilities.

“NFVCB have received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that associated the Hijab, an outfit attribute to Muslim women that symbolises respect, modesty and religious devotion, with negative moral vices.

“Our check revealed that the movie has not been released and it has not been submitted to the NFVCB for classification as required by the law and our mandate.

“However, we have been able to reach the producers of the (hijab) film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers.

“We restate that as a classification agency, the NFVCB will not overlook any film or video works, including dramatised short contents (skits) that abuse, denigrate or undermine religious, cultural and ethic sensibilities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We commit to contributing to the positive transformation of the Nigerian society through classification of films and video works.

“We fulfill our mandate whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law and limit social, cultural and religious harm caused by films,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently shared pictures of a bank heist scene from the movie dressed in Muslim attire on Instagram with a caption “Life Lately.”

In the behind-the-scene photos, she donned a niqab, a veil worn by some Muslim women in public, covering the face, apart from the eyes, wielding guns in what seems to be a bank robbery scene.

Ms Isime’s post also depicted women in hijab and face veils brandishing guns during a bank heist, sparking widespread outrage among the Muslim community across Nigeria.

In a swift reaction, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), called for an immediate ban on the film.

Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of MURIC, issued a press statement on Thursday, urging the NFVCB to take swift action against the film.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

