On Sunday, the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) said plans were underway to produce a performance of an African traditional musical instrument orchestra.

Kaltume Bulama-Gana, artistic director of NTN, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ms Bulama-Gana said this would entail bringing artists from different African countries and their local musical instruments to produce an orchestra.

She said all the local musical instruments will be played simultaneously to produce an orchestral sound and unite Africans.

The Artistic Director also said this was a way of giving visibility to most African Indigenous musical instruments, which are on the verge of extinction.

According to her, it also encourages cultural collaborations and integration across borders.

“As a lover of the arts, I look forward to what emerges. This is the first time we are going to try this, and I know it will be mind-blowing at the end of the production,” she said

She urged Nigerians to take pride in their culture and uphold it as an integral part of every individual’s identity. She pledged to make NTN more visible during her tenure by staging play performances to promote Nigerian culture.

Speaking on the deplorable condition of the NTN office, Ms Bulama-Gana also said there were plans to renovate the office and build artists’ hostels.

“The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy is aware of this condition, and we are working out some logistics to get a befitting artistes’ hostel and offices to operate seamlessly. We are working on getting partners and lovers of arts to support us so that we can have a befitting place to showcase Nigerian culture,” she said.

(NAN)

