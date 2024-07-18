Celebrations for the iconic literary figure, Wole Soyinka, have witnessed various activities, including a unique stage play, ‘The Noble Warrior,’ held recently in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Soyinka, born on 13 July 1934, marked his 90th birthday on Saturday in a grand style.

However, the celebration is far from over. A month-long line of activities has been slated to honour the first West African Nobel laureate, a testament to the enduring impact of his work and his ongoing influence in the literary world.

One such event is the unique theatre production ‘The Noble Warrior—Eni Ogun’, written by Aiye-ko-ooto in honour of Mr Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

‘The Noble Warrior—Eni Ogun’ was staged on Monday at the Hubert Ogunde Hall, June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Subsequent performances will be held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos on 20 and 21 July 2024.

Oriade Adefila directed the stage play, which Cash Onadele produced. It was performed with the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Noble Warrior

‘The Noble Warrior’ (Eni Ogun) pays tribute to Soyinka’s monumental contributions to literature and culture.

Executive Producer Toye Arulogun said, “This dramatic tribute to Prof. Soyinka underscores his stature as a national icon and a beacon of our cultural heritage. It also highlights Corporate Nigeria’s recognition of arts and culture as powerful platforms for brand promotion and corporate social responsibility.”

Mr Arulogun also said several prominent corporate entities are backing the production.

These partners include FCMB, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Alternative Bank, Airtel, FMDQ, and CINQTEOS Limited, representing sectors such as banking, telecommunications, financial services, and agro-allied production.

READ ALSO: Nigerian governor awards students scholarships to celebrate Soyinka

He noted that this support significantly encourages drama and theatre practitioners and the broader Nigerian creative economy. It reassures that Corporate Nigeria values dramatic arts and culture, as demonstrated by their backing of this tribute to Soyinka at 90.

Endorsed by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), the production highlights a protagonist embodying Soyinka’s characteristics as a fighter and humane warrior, celebrating his 90-year journey.

First Bank, Nigeria’s premier banking institution, announced its support for the stage play, reinforcing its commitment to the creative arts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

