George Ogunde, the first child of the late theatre icon Hubert Ogunde, is dead.

Dayo Ogunde, his sister, announced his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. She, however, did not reveal the cause of his death or his age.

“It’s hard to say goodbye, Brother mi, our first child in the Ogunde clan. But we take solace in you being in a better place. You were such an excellent and friendly soul. May your soul continue to rest in the bosom of your maker. Goodnight, George Ogunde.Omo Gbegande Esiwu Ijoku,” her post read.

His sister, Afolabi Ogunde-Kikiowo, died in September 2019. Ogunde, fondly referred to as the father of Nigerian Theatre, was married to many wives and had many children.

The Ogunde patriarch established the Ogunde Theater, a family-run business. All his wives and children reportedly participated in the productions, fostering a rich legacy in Nigerian theatre.

While some of his children were actors and actresses, others were drummers, singers and ticket sellers.

Like his iconic father, George was a dedicated theatre practitioner who ran a troupe for several years. His roles as the lead drummer, dancer, and actor in the troupe, as well as his mentorship of the foremost actor, Jide Kosoko, are a testament to his dedication to Nigerian theatre.

He was at the forefront of preserving his father’s works and memorabilia for posterity, a role that significantly contributed to the rich history of Nigerian theatre.

In 2023, the deceased was captured in an emotionally overwhelmed state as he was surprised on his birthday by a Yoruba oratory chanter.

His brother, Owobo, captured viewers’ hearts with his compelling portrayal of Bashorun in the Netflix series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, released on 1 March.

As of press time, the family has not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of death, location, burial arrangements, and other details.

