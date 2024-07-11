On Wednesday, the Royal Academy of Morocco (RAM) honoured Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka with a Gold Medal in recognition of his exceptional influence on the development of world literature.

The Royal Academy of Morocco is a prestigious Moroccan institution established by King Hassan II in 1977 to promote humanities, culture, and arts research.

Margarita Al, President of the World Organisation of Writers (WOW), presented the award to Soyinka.

The honour was on the cusp of his 90th birthday. Soyinka, who has a writers’ enclave named in his honour by the African Heritage Research Library and Cultural Centre established in 2011, will officially turn 90 on 13 July.

Morocco World News says the event, held in collaboration with the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA), was a tribute to Soyinka’s immense contributions to African and global literature.

Titled “Africa Celebrates Wole Soyinka in Morocco,” the event included a roundtable discussion among cultural figures, academics, and diplomats that explored Soyinka’s prolific career, highlighting his unwavering commitment to social justice and his unique voice championing African cultures.

The event also featured a moving poetry reading in Soyinka’s honour.

Nigerian poet and author Lola Shoneyin shared the news on her X page on Wednesday.

Yesterday, at the Academy of the Kingdom of Morroco, Prof Wole Soyinka was awarded the Gold Medal “For his contribution to the development of world literature”. It presented by Margarita Al, President of the World Organization of Writers (WOW).#WoleSoyinka90 pic.twitter.com/RjaxuzRPyv — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) July 10, 2024

Building bridges through culture

African Press Agency (APA NEWS), a Senegalese media outlet, said Soyinka, in his acceptance speech, emphasised the importance of strengthening cultural ties between Morocco and West Africa.

He expressed his gratitude for the celebration and spoke of historical connections, highlighting the deep bond between Morocco and Senegal, exemplified by his friendship with the late Senegalese president, Léopold Senghor.

The Academy’s Permanent Secretary, Abdeljalil Lahjomri, praised Soyinka’s exceptional literary talent and described him as a tireless defender of African cultures and a keen observer of the continent’s multifaceted realities.

Mr Lahjomri commended the poet’s unwavering opposition to oppression and rejection of all forms of domination.

Similarly, PAWA Secretary General Wale Okediran underscored Soyinka’s remarkable talent and the timeless quality of his work, hailing him as a guiding light for aspiring African writers.

Furthermore, Raphael Liogier of Mohammed VI Polytechnique University saw the playwright’s presence in Morocco as a powerful symbol of Africa’s capacity to engage with the international stage.

Mr Liogier further stressed the importance of acknowledging Africa’s vast potential in tackling global challenges.

Soyinka 90 birthday activities

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that to mark Mr Soyinka’s 90th birthday, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) revealed the finalists for its 2024 essay competition.

The 90 finalists, senior secondary school students, addressed the theme ‘The Many Lives of an Irrepressible Patriot, Humanist, and Rights Activist.’

The celebration will occur from 13 to 16 July in Nigeria and 19 to 27 July in London.

On July 11th, WSICE will collaborate with the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) for an advocacy session at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Also, on 13 July in Abeokuta, the ‘June 12 Cultural Centre’ will host a theatrical presentation titled ‘The Noble Warrior – Eni Ogun’, Written by Aiyeko-ooto Onadele and produced by Adubiifa Network Company in collaboration with WSICE.

The play explores themes of bravery and struggle, mirroring Soyinka’s legacy.

Furthermore, from 12-14 July and 19-21 July, Live Theatre Lagos will stage Soyinka’s classic play “The Lion and the Jewel” at various venues in Lagos.

