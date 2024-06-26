Celebrated Nigerian artist Zinno Orara has died.

He was 58.

His daughter, Majiri, broke the news of his death in a statement on Wednesday, revealing that he died on Tuesday. The cause of his death was undisclosed.

A celebrated figure in the Nigerian art scene, Orara’s vibrant and thought-provoking works garnered international acclaim.

Throughout his career spanning over three decades, he exhibited extensively both within Nigeria and abroad and was known across the world.

He was one of the most significant artists of his generation.

He was a teacher, leader, and an inspiration to many young artists worldwide.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The late Orara was born on 17 November 1965 in Benin City. He attended Government College, Ughelli and the School of Art and Design (Polytechnic), Auchi.

He graduated at 23 in 1988, specialising in painting and illustration. He also holds a degree in Philosophy.

Tributes

‘‘Our dad dedicated his life to the arts, graduating at the top of his class in 1988, holding his debut exhibition at Didi Museum in Lagos in 1991, and staging hundreds of shows at galleries and museums around the world until his last outing, ‘Refreshing Dialogue’ in Lagos last month.

“He was one of the most significant artists of his generation and a teacher, leader, and inspiration to many young artists worldwide,’’ his daughter, Mariji, noted in her statement.

His colleagues like Gab Awusa have paid glowing tributes to the late artist on Facebook

“My friend, my brother has gone home to be with the Lord….Rest in peace, Zinno Orara,” he wrote.

Founder of Omotayo Art Gallery, Biodun Omotayo, described him as a “gem” and “painter of philosophy”.

“Zinno Orara, thank you for adding colours to the lives of others even when you were going through your silent pains! Who would have imagined your dialogue at the National Museum, Lagos, would be your last major outing this year? Hmmm, life is so ephemeral! Zino, we love you, but the Lord loves you more!”

A father-of-five, his daughter noted that he ‘‘generously loved his late wife, Adaora, and was devoted to his children, Majiri, Chidera, Kesena, Princess, and Karisma’’.

‘‘We will continue to trust in God’s love and care even as we struggle to deal with this devastating loss. And we thank his friends, colleagues, fans, and the media in Nigeria and elsewhere for the love, kindness and support now and in the coming days,’’ she added.

She added that the family would provide more details about the burial and other ceremonies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

