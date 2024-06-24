The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, will chair the unveiling of Writing for Media and Monetising It, PT Books’ new title on getting rewards from valuable content written by the Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP newspaper, Mr Azu Ishiekwene.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 26 June, from 10 a.m. at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. A “two-in-one event”, it would also feature a panel discussion themed “Reflections on the Media.”

This is one of the most genuinely anticipated events in the media in the first half of 2024. And, we are delighted that after weeks of promotional efforts and reviews to highlight a book that offers significant value and reward for content creators, especially the media, the public will finally get this book.

Vice President Kashima Shettima, known for his love of the literati, is expected as the special guest of honour at the public presentation of the book that has been described by Minister Idris as one that, “significantly closes the gap between practice and entrepreneurship – a gap that has impoverished the media industry.”

The event will be graced by the Publisher of Premium Times and CEO of the Premium Times Group, Dapo Olorunyomi, and hosted by the Chairman of LEADERSHIP newspaper, Zainab Nda-Isaiah. It will equally be attended by the Publisher of Vanguard, Sam Amuka; former Governor of Ogun State and Life Patron of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Olusegun Osoba; and the Chairman of TRUST and NPAN President, Kabiru Yusuf, alongside a coterie of distinguished guests.

Other publishers, media owners and top executives, including the Founder of Folio Media Group and NPAN Treasurer, Fidelis Anosike, are also expected.

ARISE News anchor and journalist Reuben Abati is the book reviewer, while the panel on media will comprise the founder/CEO of RadioNow 95.3FM, Kadaria Ahmed; Professor of Mass Communication/Dean of Post-graduate School, Abiodun Adeniyi; Editor-In-Chief of The PUNCH, Adeyeye Joseph; CEO of Aegis & Blue, Emeke Ishiekwene; and newly graduated Mass Communication student, Chisom Ukomah.

In feedback that signalled a wider interest in the book outside the media, some present and former governors, ministers, heads of parastatals and agencies, captains of industry and members of faith-based groups are also expected to attend the event.

