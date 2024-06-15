A SONG FOR NIGERIA’S CHILDREN’S DAY*

When Hunger locks a door

Anger will open it with a furious fist.

I



If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less

I asked Daddy for new shoes

And those white stockings

And belts with glittering buckles

Daddy merely shook his head

But a sobering sigh betrayed his empty purse

He hasn’t stepped out of the house

Since a thumb-stained retrenchment letter

Scribbled away a job that was the centre

Of the family life

Ravaging hunger has taken a permanent seat

In our crowded household

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less



I asked Mommy for those green shorts

And lovely shirts we need for the gathering

Without which the teacher’s cane

Would carve painful patterns

On my boney buttocks,

The resounding laughter of luckier mates

Biting through my tattered shirt

Mommy merely showed me her fraying wrappa

And the empty carcass of her once brimming kiosk

Now laid low by government’s emergency edicts

Which caress the rich and kill the poor

Our country’s knife is sharp on the weak

And blunt on the strong

The more you steal, the less your crime

Powerful thieves buy justice

In the legal market, and purchase divine blessings

From saintly churches and holy mosques

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less

II

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country’s less

Our line will be short at the stadium today

Short, very short, like our stunted dream:

Umaru vanished from the school register some weeks ago

After throwing his satchel into an angry river

One unhappy morning

Akanni now haunts the motor park

Alternating petty trading with petty thieving

Ngozi left one noon without a word

Cruelly corralled into the harem

Of a man whose youngest daughter

Is about her age

The School says our parents are poor

And our names are dirty

The blackboard has sprouted a thousand thorns

The new school gate is high and cruelly padlocked

If you do not see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less

We eat once a day

When there is anything to eat.

But when the pots are silent

And the fireplace is cold

When dinner turns into dina**

And dessert ends up as a desert

We sprawl on our crowded mats

And count the stars

Through our leaking roof

My legs are straw

My head spins like a wheel

My flat stomach is

A pit for warring worms

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less

III

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less

Dizzy with hunger

Wasted by want

If I stumble through the Anthem

I may black out before the Pledge

Object of ceaseless ridicule

From children of moneyed folks

Whose stolen wealth has depleted the land

Whose moral plague

Has sickened our senses

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Do not think I love my country less

But I know many of my mates will come

From those GRA mansions

Where every gate tells the world to

BEWARE OF THE DOG

Where fathers are magically rich

And entire broods squirm in unearned wealth

Where cats eat from silver bowls

And cockroaches are fat like lucky raiders

Oh what a wonder

Seeing those mates scampering

Out of gleaming SUV’s

Their uniforms dutifully ironed

Their silver shoes and golden feet,

Marching, singing, saluting

Blissfully unaware of the rot and ruin

Their thieving parents have wrought

On our common future

Oh how so amazing

To shake our nation’s hands

With such unequal fingers!

If you don’t see me in the parade today

Never think I love my country

*First published in “Songs of the Season”, 1990; updated, re-purposed, and re-used here with significant amendments.

**Way-blocker

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

