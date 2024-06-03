Nigerian visual artist Olawunmi Banjo unveiled some of her artworks themed ‘The Wait’ at the newly renovated British Airways lounge at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State over the weekend.

British Airways recently opened a newly renovated lounge at the Lagos airport after revamping the unit for six months. The airline said the space affords customers a more robust aesthetic experience while appreciating artworks from talented Nigerian artists.

Ms Banjo’s artworks, themed’ New Beginnings,’ were outstanding works displayed at the lounge’s grand reopening.

The 38-year-old seasoned canvas painter described ‘The Wait’ 1 and 11 as reflecting on individuals’ journeys during various waiting periods.

The other selected artists who also centred their works around the chosen theme are Qozeem Abdul Rahman, A Large painting titled The Guardian, and Steve Ekpenisi, A Large metal sculpture titled Ulaga.

Ms Banjo, a self-taught artist, said, “The work represents a time to reflect on our journey. It talks about how many of us have gone through different experiences in life by waiting sometimes. Some of us will be anxious about the wait. Some of us will try to reflect on our journey, how far we have come, and the possibilities of what lies ahead. My main purpose for the works is to make people reflect on the possibilities of new beginnings while they wait.”

The graduate of Pan African University emphasises that the artwork’s theme extends beyond the context of waiting for a flight. It resonates with personal experiences and the universal feeling of anticipation, fostering a sense of connection among the audience.

She said, “It could be something personal to you. It could be going through an experience where you want something to happen but do not know when it will happen. It could be anxious sometimes, but it should not be what we focus on. We should use the waiting period to reflect on how far we have come and the possibilities of future things.”

With over 18 years of experience as an artist, Ms Banjo aims to raise awareness of the multifaceted nature of art. She said her painting style has evolved to explore more surrealistic landscapes to reorient typical mindsets.

She said, “The significance is to bring awareness to people through art. Making them know it is not just about aesthetic value is important. We want them to know that there are so many things to art. I get inspired by nature, personal experience, and the experience of other people.”

Art meets hospitality

British Airways curated the innovative in-lounge exhibition featuring works by guest artists in collaboration with Akoje Gallery, founded by Maro Itoje and Khalil Akar.

Ms Banjo has showcased her work in numerous international exhibitions and art fairs, including at Re-Art Meets Africa, Ihlienworth, Germany (2018), Press for Progress International Women Arts Exhibition in Dubai (2018), 24th Pan African Film & Art Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, USA.

The renovated lounge, spanning 360 square meters, offers customers an enhanced aesthetic experience. With upgraded dining, relaxation, and working facilities, it is designed to meet the diverse needs of travellers and promises an exciting and comfortable stay.

British Airways’ chief customer officer, Calum Laming, expressed enthusiasm about the new lounge and its role in enhancing the customer experience.

“We’re focused on investing in the entire customer journey, not just on board. For many of our customers, lounges are an important part of their experience, and redesigning our Lagos lounge is a key part of our transformation strategy across our lounges worldwide. We’re delighted to open our doors to this stunning lounge in Lagos. We’re confident customers will enjoy spending time in this cleverly created space,” said Mr Laming.

In his remarks, Mr Akar of The Akoje Gallery added: “We are honoured to partner with British Airways and give local Nigerian artists the chance to showcase their talents in the brand-new Lagos Lounge. We hope British Airways passengers enjoy the immersion in Nigerian culture and the artists’ contribution to their local art community.”

