The Enugu State Government has said plans are underway to revamp the 85 abandoned tourist sites spread across the state.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugochi Madueke, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Ms Madueke said that the ministry would complete the development of 10 of the 85 tourist sites before the end of the year.

According to her, Governor Peter Mbah’s vision is to make the state a world-class culture and tourism destination.

“The ministry is working to develop, sustain, and showcase the state’s tourism potential for revenue, employment, and leisure through smart and result-oriented policies.”

Ms Madueke said that the ministry would partner with the vigilance groups in the host communities and take other security measures to secure the sites.

She said, “We will use the state’s local vigilance groups and security agencies.”

Tourist sites

She listed tourist sites, including Awhum Water Fall, Ezimo Water Fall, Ezeagu Hot-and-Cold Stream, the cave called Ebe Chukwu Bili in Oha, Ezeagu, Obiara Ohu Water Fall in Awgu, Osum Water Fall in Awgu Nta, and Akpawfu Lake in Enugu East.

“We have also discovered an age-long Pyramid at Nsude in Udi Local Government Area. We are constructing the necessary infrastructure, access roads, and social amenities to give the sites a facelift.

“The ministry will install site amenities like toilets, a food court, and street lights. Awhum needs a resort because of the monastery there to make it a religious tourism site, where people will visit like a Pilgrimage,” she said.

Ms Madueke further disclosed that the ministry was working to amend the law establishing it to boost its revenue.

“The ministry did not generate revenue before now, but with the administration of Mbah, which said that 20 per cent of the state’s 30 billion dollar target would come from tourism, we are trying to develop our tourist sites for an influx of people. We tend to generate that 20 per cent from the tourist sites as our revenue currently comes from our cultural troupe,” the commissioner said.

She said the ministry’s primary challenge was the need for more funds and urged people to support Mrs and Mbah’s efforts to develop the state.

(NAN)

