FOR HENRY CHAKAVA

The Veteran Bookman from Vokoli who illuminated the world

with the rainbow of African letters

If this tribute took so long in coming

It is because your passing left me wordless

From a slow, unspeakable grief….

The hills left no hint

The roadside grass uttered no whisper

The rain never told the roof

About your quiet, reluctant parting

Before we woke up that March morning

And discovered you had picked up the horsetail

And danced to the other side of the Great Mountain

Alas, Vokoli’s Veteran Bookman has gone.

Unfinished chapters ruffle the pages of our memory

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

*

“See you in Kenya again, very soon”,

You pledged the last time we met

“It’s a long time now since you came our way+

And the Kenyan rain has watered many new seeds:

New songs, new stories, new sciences

In our busy laboratories, new modes in our methods of being

Come again and pick more petals from

Your “Flowers of the Rift Valley”,

Multiply your marvel at the stunning majesty

Of the flamingoes, pink and proud.

Furrow through the fabulously fertile soil

Of Limuru, birthplace of our celebrated Storyteller

Whose tales traverse the world. Share another song

With Chavakali High where fledgeling stars groom

Their wings for future skies”

*

“Come back again”, you said,

Your face glowing with that generous smile

Your voice that semi-baritone whose music

Embraced the ears of the world.

There was a redolent lyricism to your laughter

An adorably mischievous wittiness to your humour

You took me back to that day in Nigeria

When I called you “Prince Henry” and assured you that

We, your hosts, had sent somebody to bring your crown

I remember the way you looked at the Nigerian sky

Through the publisher’s window, chuckled heartily;

Then this unforgettable retort:

“First, give me a kingdom, then

A palace populated by restless books

And a throng of willing readers

Fill one room with a bushel of laughter

A symphony of soft whispers

And bubbling wine from your rarest palms. . . .”

We laughed so lustily that afternoon

The sun envied our sport

From the top of its tropical turf.

The book was your life, now your legacy

You read it, wrote it, lived it, pressed every page

Of it into earnestly humane service

And built it a temple in your capacious mind.

Candor met courage and loyalty found a niche

In the pantheon of your virtues

You who threw open your pages

To our neglected tongues

And the eloquent power of their hidden beauty

Sleep well, Brother

Tell Marjorie we are still trying to Make it Sing++

Even as we count the stanzas of Micere’s Mother’s Poem+++

Tell Rubadiri the village still “looks behind banana groves”++++

As Imperial Stanley meets the welcoming Mutesa

Our past still eyes our present from its long, inscrutable mask

Rest well, Miyinzi the Bookman

The future lives on the pages of your hope

We embrace it with literate aplomb.

+ Reference to my 1996 visit to Kenya on the invitation of East Africa Educational Publishers, for the presentation and launch of its new edition of Poems from East Africa, the famous anthology edited by David Cook and David Rubadiri. My visit took me through the stunning beauty of Western Kenya, inspiring a body of poems titled “Flowers of the Rift Valley” dedicated to Henry Chakava, and published later in If Only the Road Could Tak, Poetic Peregrinations in Africa, Asia, And Europe.

+ to ++++ Reference to Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye’s “Make It Sing”; Micere Githae Mugo’s “My Mother’s Poem”; David Rubadiri’s “Stanley Meets Mutesa”.

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

