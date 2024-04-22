ONCE UPON A PLANET

(For Earth Day 2024)

The sky above our head is

A ragged umbrella in need of a needle

The rain which leaks through the rupture

Is a cocktail of contending toxins

The cloud up there is a wet blanket

Dripping like a dirge upon a feverish earth

The birds fled several season ago

Without leaving a forwarding address

Prodigal saws have felled the joy

Of flourishing forests

There is a twilight stanza

In the song of the wind

Several seasons ago we sowed the Wind

The Whirlwind is ripe for our heedless reaping

The Earth we used to know

Is once-upon-a-time

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

