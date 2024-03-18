FOR JIMI SOLANKE
(Maestro with a Thousand Masks)
I
The last time we met
Our laughter rang through the concert hall
The evening was young, with you readying up
For a long expected show
Your crowd was large and young and old
But their ageless longing
Rode the crest of the wind as you
Swung and swayed in your purple moments
You sighted me from a distance
Ploughed through the fold
To meet me in the threshold of
Of a wide and busy door.
A warm embrace, then our customary question:
“When shall we have the collabo?”*
A cryptic code over thirty years old
Born when Songs of the Season
Made its first few outings
On the tabloid platform
“A-niyee, those are good poems-
We must aid their spread
With collaborative performance”. . . .
The Generals’ iron grip undid our plan
But “collabo” survived with its conspiratorial abbreviation
Now, alas, my Collabo Maestro has taken his last bow
II
The Total Artist that you were/are
That voice and the divinity of its honey
Its surprise-studded soprano
Its clear command of reverence
The supple fluidity of your body
When talkative drums sent
Your legs on errands and your hands
Ruffled the rafters in their tender places
The smoothness of your motion
The magic of your movement
When your maestro wonder burst the chart
And Onilegogoro** roared into the clouds
That was when Highlife was high life
And all Stars knew their niche
In the galaxy of celestial Lights
Before the blinding blackout by Eating Chiefs
Then stage-centre
In the measured melody of The Chattering
And the Song; Ovoramwe, regal victim
Of imperial hubris; Elesin’s boundless bravura
And the deadly twilight of Kurumi’s*** uncanny courage….
Light on, fade out, and black out
Your masks were many, the stage was your home
The cyclorama loomed large behind your shadows
III
Music and purposive mischief
Talent and its tempting torture
That impatience with settled laws
Which painted Liberty in lurid letters
You argued with the clock
Queried old songs with new stanzas
Tutored ancient drums with daring steps
As if your leg was the chosen stick
On their patient membrane.
You chanted folklore into folklaw
Pressed idle Memory into busy banter
Converted sleepy legends into urgent summons
Your eyes always on the young
Who pampered ignorance into trendy fancy
Torturing native names into meaningless appellations
Swearing in the temples of foreign gods
Songtime
Storyland
How so valiant your striving to mend the leak
To call on our Past to address our Future
Farewell, Olujimi Omo Solanke
Tell the Langbodo forebears**** over there
Our feet are set on the increasingly steep climb
Our eyes on the prize still beyond our gaze
—————-
* Three times Jimi and I tried to meet and plan the collaboration, but our effort was thwarted each time by disruptions caused by the military juntas that had Nigeria in their stranglehold in that period.
** A chartbuster highlife record by Roy Chicago in the sixties. Jimi Solanke was reputed to have authored the lyrics.
*** Reference to four important plays that had Jimi Solanke as main feature: “The Chattering and the Song”, a stupendously lyrical play by Femi Osofian; “Ovoramwen Nogbaisi” and “Kurumi” by Ola Rotimi; “Death and the King’s Horseman” by Wole Soyinka.
**** Langbodo forebears: the late D.O. Fagunwa and Wale Ogunyemi: the former’s fiction gave us Oke Langbodo, while the latter used it as both trope and title for a pan-Nigerian, pan-African epic drama.
Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.
