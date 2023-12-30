2023 has been a roller coaster ride of controversies, and at the centre of it, all were people we have to thank for either stirring the controversies or spurring them.

Whether admired or disliked, these individuals constantly made headlines and had a say in every trending topic in 2023.

Some entertainers, influencers, and even politicians made our list as they seemed to be an unending source of gossip and, in some cases, the very essence of the gossip itself.

PREMIUM TIMES in this article captures the celebrities that kept us entertained all year long.

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie has consistently found himself at the epicentre of discussions, mainly revolving around his second marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin. Throughout this year, the actor’s narrative has been between politics and his marital life.

Despite tragically losing his first son in March, Yul was not deterred; he continued defending his decision to embrace polygamy and expressing support for the Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He publicly introduced Judy as his second wife on 21 April 2022 and has since used social media to share affectionate photos of himself and Judy.

Beyond his personal life, the controversial actor has been an ardent advocate for Bola Tinubu’s administration. Months back, he spored a custom polo with the inscription “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria,” the 41-year-old actor openly supports the political figure.

Intriguingly, Yul Edochie has a knack for inserting himself into trending controversies. During the Mohbad death saga, he drew parallels between himself and the late singer, alleging that Nigerians bullied him when he married a second wife. Some Nigerians bemoaned his Facebook posts, oblivious that the actor and his second wife had monetised their social media handles and were cashing out by displaying shenanigans.

Daddy Freeze

No controversy seems complete without the intrusion of Daddy Freeze. The former OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde, renowned for his fiery anti-tithing campaign, continues to wield the baton of controversy with unwavering commitment.

From his heated exchange with Destiny Etiko regarding her virginity saga to entanglements in the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s demise, Mr Ibu’s health struggles, and the recent verbal sparring between Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, the 47-year-old remains at the forefront of anything trending.

In his usual nature, Daddy Freeze spared no criticism for various pastors throughout the year. In November, he directed his scrutiny towards the popular pastor of the Redeemed Church, Enoch Adeboye, questioning God’s ability to alter the weather in Colorado for the pastor but pointing out the inability to resurrect the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, who died in April 2022.

Very Dark Man

Like Daddy Freeze, Martin Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man on social media, rose to fame by immersing himself in all controversial things.

Throughout the year, Very Dark Man made a substantial impact with his social media videos, captivating his audience with humorous discussions on everyday matters and fearless critiques of celebrities.

He garnered attention, particularly during the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death and Mr Ibu’s health, attracting followers and critics.

However, this outspoken influencer, notorious for delving into controversy, found himself at the centre of a September scandal when a nude video of him was leaked online by the popular social media blog Gistlover. Surprisingly, instead of diminishing his presence, this controversy led to a surge in hame.

He swiftly transitioned from being a mere influencer to a bonafide celebrity, even visiting Davido and Seun Kuti.

Lizzy Ajorin

Without fail, every year brings Nollywood actress Lizzy Ajorin into the spotlight, often for the wrong reasons.

In August, she stirred controversy by renouncing Islam, and she also forbade her fans from addressing her with the Islamic titles she had once embraced wholeheartedly.

However, that was the beginning of Lizzy’s online clashes this year. This year, her online fights were with fellow actress Iyabo Ojo. The discord began amid the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death, during which Iyabo advocated for justice for the late singer.

Lizzy took to the internet with clips accusing Iyabo of being romantically involved with singer Naira Marley. She levelled allegations against Iyabo’s daughter and her partner, Paulo, also claiming that Iyabo was the mastermind behind the popular faceless blog, Gistlover.

In response, Iyabo, through her lawyer Olumide Alake, demanded an apology and a payment of damages of N500 million. Unfazed, Lizzy persisted in the ongoing social media feud.

Attempting to end the prolonged discord, Paul Okoye (Paulo) proposed a boxing match between Lizzy and Iyabo, offering the victor a prize of N10 million.

Nkechi Blessing

Aside from Tonto Dikeh, Nkechi Blessing undeniably earned the title Drama Queen in Nollywood. Known as Nkechi by many, her life has been marked by a series of relationship ups and downs over the past few years, and this year was no exception.

After a messy breakup with Opeyemi Falegan, a politician from Ekiti state, Nkechi found solace in the arms of a younger lover, Eseoghene Obire, aka Xxssive, who transitioned from being an entertainer to a special adviser to the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Their romance played out publicly, with the lovebirds delighting in sharing their romantic moments and photos on social media.

However, the once inseparable couple faced challenges, leading to a sudden and public end to their relationship. Unfollowing each other on Instagram, they removed the once cherished photos that were once proudly displayed on social media.

Beyond her romantic endeavours, Nkechi also left her mark on social media, particularly when Farida Abdulkabir of the House of Phreedah attempted suicide following her failed marriage with Lagos socialite Demola Okulaja.

In November, Nkechi engaged in a feud with her colleague, Blessing CEO, over comments about Benin women and prostitution. True to her style, the clash unfolded with a series of heated exchanges on social media.

Daniel Regha

Daniel Regha, a prominent figure on Twitter, consistently finds himself immersed in controversies, and this year was no exception.

In July, he garnered attention for snubbing Toyin Abraham, and his outspokenness extended to calling out Don Jazzy regarding the adoption of children, sharing opinions on Temi Otedola’s engagement, and even comparing Rema and Asake.

Regha always takes advantage of every opportunity to discuss diverse topics.

Pastor Johnson Suleman warned him to refrain from meddling in his affairs a week ago. It came after the controversial influencer alleged that the pastor had moved forward without seeking justice for those who lost their lives during an attack on his convoy in October 2022 along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State.

Not only Pastor Suleman but also other celebrities such as Don Jazzy and DJ Cuppy have emphatically cautioned Regha to steer clear of their matters on social media, but Regha tends not to listen.

Speed Darlington

Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, made waves this year in his unique way. The musician-turned-politician has always been known for his controversial stance and opinion.

In April, the provocative Nigerian rapper boldly asserted that musical talent is not one of singer Davido’s strengths. By June, he took it a step further, declaring that he deserves payment for his celebrity status, emphasising that his music isn’t intended for the less affluent.

In July, the ‘Akpi’ crooner went on record vowing never to

collaborate with Burna Boy, Wizkid, or Davido. Speed Darlington never falls short of words.

Blessing CEO

Blessing CEO’s name became synonymous with controversy, culminating in her arrest in March.

The self-proclaimed relationship and mental health expert faced a six-count charge, including alleged cyber-bullying, libel, and showcasing uncensored movies, as presented by the police at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Her involvement in Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, a.k.a IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna’s case led to her arrest.

Blessing’s CEO continued to court controversy despite spending three weeks in custody. In May, she was embroiled in another scandal, surrounding rumours of a romantic involvement with auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD.

August brought yet another online dispute for Blessing CEO, this time with Lagos Socialite Pretty Mike. The clash erupted when Pretty Mike criticised her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), dubbing it the worst ever.

Lege Miami

Lege Miami, the Nollywood actor and singer known as Kehinde Adams, was at the epicentre of numerous discussions this year.

The multi-talented individual faced increased scrutiny throughout the year for his remarks on various issues.

Notably, his comments on Portable and Queen Dami’s relationship stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

Portable

Without a doubt, Portable has made headlines since he attained fame after releasing his hit song, “Zazu Zeh,” in December 2021.

However, along with his musical success came controversies that kept him in the public eye. For Portable, it was not his music but his controversies that defined his staying power in the industry.

This year, Portable’s fame, like his controversy, has surged, earning him the late Alaafin’s wife, Queen Dami, and not only that, he now has a new best friend, Skepta, a Nigerian-born British star singer.

Looking back at 2023, Portable’s controversies were not new; they have been a recurring theme. From altercations with Poco Lee to facing assault allegations from DJ Chicken, Portable’s path was marked by legal troubles. His claim of founding notorious armed robbery gangs raised eyebrows, leading to consequences like losing nominations at the Headies Awards.

In March, Portable clashed with the Nigeria Police, claiming immunity due to his status and alleged connections. However, a naked spectacle and subsequent arrest followed, leading to charges related to assault.

Later in the year, Portable was in a feud with Small Doctor and a clash with Carter Efe over Young Duu. Sacking his road manager in November highlighted his no-nonsense approach to business.

Portable’s appearance at the Nigerian Bar Association conference added another dramatic chapter to his year, drawing mixed reactions from legal professionals.

Intriguingly, amidst controversies, Portable tied the knot with Nollywood actress Ashabi Simple in June. Speculations about a romantic involvement with Queen Dami added another layer to his personal life.

Portable’s fights weren’t limited to Nigeria; a video showed him in a scuffle with a show promoter in Italy. Interestingly, the champion later apologised. In a surprising turn, Portable graced the runway at the British Fashion Awards alongside Skepta, showcasing a different facet of his persona.

Controversy arose when Portable and Fuji musician Pasuma performed at a Celestial Church praise night, and to cumulate it all, he had a boxing fight with Charles Okocha, where he defeated the actor in the boxing ring.

