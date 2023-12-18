Grape Tree/Niger Bricks Industry Limited, the marketer of Diplomat Oral Care, has announced Frank Edoho, a renowned TV host and filmmaker, as its brand ambassador.

Edoho was named the company’s brand Ambassador during the unveiling of the Diplomat Toothbrush and Diplomat toothpaste recently held in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Speaking after the contract signing, the Chairman of the company, Cyril Okoye, expressed confidence in the partnership between the brand and Edoho. He believes that the partnership will result in increased brand loyalty and record-breaking sales.

He also expressed optimism that the company’s market share is expected to soar and reach new heights in the coming days by working with Edoho

He said, “Frank Edoho’s journey as the brand Ambassador became more than a professional endeavour. It was a testament to his ability to connect with audiences, inspire change, and leave a lasting legacy”

“Frank Edoho’s words resonated deeply with the audience, who listened intently, captivated by his sincerity and charisma. With his quick wit, charm, and ability to captivate audiences, he had become an icon in the entertainment industry”

“He’s a beloved household name in Nigeria, having gained immense fame and admiration for his charismatic personality and his hosting role on the popular TV game show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? His infectious enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to his role made him an iconic figure in the world of advertising and entertainment’’, Mr Okoye said.

Expressing gratitude to the company’s management after the signing, Edoho thanked Mr Okoye, the chairman, for choosing him over the other shortlisted candidates in the industry.

He talked about the company’s commitment to providing Nigerians with a premier oral care solution and promoting the overall health and vitality of their teeth.

Edoho said, “I can’t wait to start work to reach out to consumers on the need to use Diplomat products”.

