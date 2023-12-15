Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has blasted Naira Marley for his threat to file a N500 million lawsuit against her mother.

She labelled the singer a ‘clown’ for considering legal action or seeking an apology from her mother over the allegation of making defamatory statements about him.

She reached her mother’s claim that there is evidence of him and his associates consistently bullying the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Mohbad had complained to the police about the repeated bullying by Naira Marley and his associates, but the police apparently ignored his complaint until his death.

The police, in their investigation into the circumstances of Mohbad’s death, detained Mohbad and one of his associates, Sam Larry, for weeks and months ago.

READ ALSO:

Priscilla advised the Marlian Record Label boss to concentrate on addressing his ongoing court case concerning the boys’ catalogue and unpaid royalties.

The social media influencer encouraged the singer to stay focused, expressing her astonishment at Nigerians’ response to the plea for justice regarding Mohbad’s death.

She said celebrities would never jeopardise their safety, careers, or children to champion justice in the manner her mother exemplified.

She clarified that her mother didn’t resort to online battles or appeals for justice but instead took tangible action by repeatedly visiting the police station.

Legal action

On Thursday, 15 December, Naira Marley, represented by his legal counsel, Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, demanded a public apology from the actress for purported defamation and libel.

The artiste issued a warning of a potential N500 million lawsuit unless an apology is issued on the actress’ Instagram handle and in a national daily newspaper.

On 12 September Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, tragically passed away at the age of 27.

In the aftermath of his death, Naira Marley has faced allegations of either bullying Mohbad or orchestrating harassment against the late singer, claims he vehemently denies.

Before his untimely demise, Mohbad had expressed apprehensions, pointing fingers at his former boss, Naira Marley, for potential repercussions if anything were to happen to him.

Since Mohbad’s demise, public focus has shifted to Naira Marley and his associate, Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry. Actress Iyabo Ojo has taken the lead in advocating for justice on behalf of the late singer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

