As celebrities stormed the premiere of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ on Sunday, Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, expressed deep emotions as she dedicated the movie to her late mother, Adebanjo Akindele.

Speaking to journalists about the movie, Ms Akindele said, “The story is so dear to my heart. It has a part of my late mum in it, and it represents the struggles faced by many single parents and mothers in society.

“There’s often a stigmatisation surrounding women who have children out of wedlock. They get labelled with unprintable names with the assumption that their children will amount to nothing.

“The film also sheds some focus on rebellious children. When they start out being rebellious, their families tend to give up on them. However, it is important to look for something special in your child; help them nurture their talents, and they will become great with it.”

The movie premiere had in attendance celebrities from various sectors of the entertainment industry including Ini Edo, Phyna, Shaffy Bello, Adunni Ade, Odunlade Adekola, Cute Abiola, Broda Shaggi, Sydney Stalker, Officer Woos, Woli-Agba, Denrele Edun, among others.

The dress code for the night was themed “Costume Party Extravaganza,” with several attendees impressively meeting the dress code.

The movie is set to hit cinemas across Nigeria on 15 December.

More about the movie

According to Ms Akindele, the movie, directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, revolves around a woman called Jedidah Judah, a woman who has five sons from five different men, all belonging to different tribes.

The movie cast, includes, Funke Akindele, Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Olayode Juliana, Olumide Oworu, Paschaline Alex, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde, Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, and Genovevah Umeh, among others.

Speaking on how she ensured she selected the right cast for the movie, she said, “I love to be realistic and objective when casting. Sentiments do not influence my decisions; you have to be talented to work with me, and I admire disciplined actors.

“I had the pleasure of working with an exceptional cast for this movie: Nse Ikpe Etim, Timini Egbuson, Uzor Arukwe and so many others. I set out looking for actors that would give me what I wanted, and I got the best.”

