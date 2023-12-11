Ace actor, Patrick Doyle, is poised to remarry following his divorce from actress Ireti Doyle.

In a heartfelt series of social media posts, Mr Doyle revealed that he has found love with Funmilayo.

Expressing his gratitude for this divine gift, the ace broadcaster and actor, said he was blessed to be engaged to Funmilayo.

Mr Doyle said he looked forward to a future with Funmilayo. He said their love is a testament of resilience.

In another post the actor said Funmilayo is commander of his heart.

“Emii Oto’n Olu Ti Iwere, Olowo Ori Funmilayo, O’ko’ Aisha Baby, A’bi gbehin Edumale……. No shaking for who Jesus died for.”

‘She’s my new mother’

In March, Mr Doyle revealed Funmilayo’s identity on his Facebook page.

In the post, he said she has profoundly influenced his life adding that he had never experienced such happiness until her arrival.

Furthermore, he extended his gratitude to God for Funmilayo’s presence, acknowledging her for seamlessly assuming the maternal responsibilities in his life.

He said Funmilayo was a source of comfort after he lost his mother, sister, and first marriage.

The ‘Doyle’ divorce

On January 14, 2023, actress Ireti Doyle revealed that she was separated from Mr Doyle.

During an interview with writer, Chude Jideonwo, on the #WithChude Show, she revealed how public perception of her marriage with Mr Doyle was different from true dynamics of their relationship.

However, after their divorce, the actress retained the name Ireti Doyle, a testament to the dedication and hard work she had invested in building her identity.

