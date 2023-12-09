One year after captivating audiences with his debut album “Ika of Africa”, Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, released his highly anticipated second studio album, ‘’Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy,’’ on 24 November 2023.

The 29-year-old Afrobeats artiste made a triumphant return with this 20-track offering. Portable, renowned for his streetwise lyrics, once again showcases his signature style, seamlessly blending catchy melodies and infectious rhythms throughout the album.

Exceeding expectations, Portable’s latest album, “Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy,” has lived up to the pre-release hype and delighted his fans. Legendary producer Don Jazzy lends his signature touch to several tracks, creating a dynamic and immersive listening experience with crisp beats and layered instrumentation.

The album tracks are humorous and boastful, and reflect on Portable’s success, street smartness, and struggles with the police. He also tackles social issues like poverty and inequality, offering a unique perspective on life in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES delves into the tracks of Portable’s latest album, Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy, raising questions about potential criticisms of religious figures and the promotion of immorality within the music industry.

Titles and Tracks

The album opens with “Micheal Jackson”, a bold and controversial track comparing Portable’s own glory to that of the legendary popstar. While the song boasts of catchy melodies and undeniable confidence, the lyrics focus on diminishing Michael Jackson’s legacy could potentially alienate some listeners. Despite this, the track’s catchy hooks and energetic production hold strong potential, showcasing Portable’s talent and ambition.

Shifting gears, “1 Billion Dollar” track delivers a powerful message of hope and perseverance. The track speaks directly to Nigerians facing difficult circumstances, urging them to never give up on their dreams of financial success. With its relatable lyrics and anthemic delivery, “1 Billion Dollar” stands out as one of the album’s most defining moments, resonating deeply with listeners navigating the country’s current economic situation.

In “Malo Gbegesi,” Portable delivers a heartfelt tribute to his mother, expressing his love and appreciation for her unwavering support. The song paints a powerful image of a mother’s love as a divine force, shaping and guiding the lives of her children.

Among other standout tracks, “Loyalty” resonates with its poignant message about the enduring importance of loyalty in relationships, especially in a society grappling with a perceived lack of it. The song acknowledges the human tendency to falter, reminding us that true loyalty perseveres despite inevitable imperfections.

Another standout track from the album is “The Energy”. This electrifying song lives up to its name, making it the perfect party starter with its infectious energy and vibrant production.

Several other tracks, like ‘Fear Women’ and ‘Werey Onijo,’ raise curious questions about Portable’s marital status. These songs, sharing similar tempos, rhythms, and beats, paint a picture of women who are unpredictable and capable of both love and deceit.

Final Verdict

One track on the album, “Apostle,” dives deep into the lives of pastors, claiming that all church funds are meant for them and not the congregation. Portable makes a bold statement, that “no pastor is ready to go to heaven”, claiming he had met several pastors at the herbalist’s place. This provocative lyric adds a layer of social commentary to the album, sparking debate and highlighting the controversial role of some pastors in society.

Although the album “Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy” boasts top-notch production with crisp beats and layered instrumentation, its foray into criticising Christianity has unfortunately attracted some negative attention. Some may find the themes of immorality promoted in certain songs to be objectionable, and this may limit the album’s overall appeal for repeat listening.

While the catchy melodies and energetic production are undeniable, the album’s controversial themes may alienate some listeners. Regardless of its reception, “Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy” remains a significant release, showcasing Portable’s talent as a musician and his willingness to push boundaries.

