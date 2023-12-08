Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has released his much anticipated extended play (EP) “NAHAMciaga”.

The five-track EP was released on 8 December, 2023.

NAHAMciaga is Seyi Vibez’s third project of the year following the success of his “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come” and “Thy Kingdom Come.”

Seyi Vibez started his music career in 2019 with his hit single “Anybody”.

NAHAMciaga merges Indian and Nigerian musical influences, yielding a cross-continental fusion that is both exhilarating and groundbreaking.

The EP boasts of tracks such as ‘Different Pattern’, ‘Cana’, ‘Apala Interlude’, ‘Today’, and ‘Shazam’.

On 6 January 2023, Seyi Vibez released his 5 track debut extended play, “Memory Card”,with guest feature from American rapper, YXNG K.A.

In its inaugural week, the EP amassed over 6.3 million streams.

Four tracks from the EP dominated the Turntable top 10 chart, and Pan African Music recognised it as one of the top 10 albums of January 2023.

Furthermore, his single “Chance (Na Ham)” from his second studio album Billion Dollar Baby debuted at No. 19 on the UK Afrobeats singles chart and peaked number 7 on the TurnTable Top 100 chart

