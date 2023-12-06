Legendary Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, known as 2Baba, arc-comedian Atunyota Akpobome alias Alibaba, and other Nigerian entertainers joined ace comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, on stage to thrill the audience at the second edition of the comedy show, Laffmattazz, in Lagos, held recently at the Balmoral Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The highly anticipated event is part of Mr Adeyinka’s comedy tour across southwestern Nigeria, a tradition upheld for the past 13 years. This also marks the second edition of the show in Lagos State, hence the title, ‘Lagos Again’.

The seven-hour-long comedy and music show kicked off with an orange carpet sponsored by Maltina.

A total of 33 entertainers – music and comedy stars – were featured at the show.

Over 3,500 guests attended the show.

Kicking off early on the show were young and rising comic and music acts that include Damola, MC Lozy, Prince Phelar, MC 90s, MC Stylo and Ashny.

The show host, Adeyinka, made a grand entry after being introduced by his long-standing ally, Omobaba 1. The comedian, who also doubles as a master of ceremony and actor, expressed gratitude to brands and attendees.

“What I felt was even higher than ‘over happiness’ if there’s anything like that in the dictionary. There is nothing more gratifying than planning an event and having everything fall into place, I am overjoyed.”

“The support from the Lagos State government was massive. The Honourable Commissioner Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka led a robust team to our event while the Speaker Rt. Hon Obasa led the legislature and the LSDPC boss, Mr Ayo Joseph, who supported.”

Other performers that made the event memorable include music superstars and comedy experts that were led by Tuface Idibia, Adewale Ayuba, Alibaba, Ruggedman, Funnybone, Real Iyke, Destalker, Bowjoint, Koffi Tha Guru, MC Ajele, MC Bash, Baba Alariya, Dr. Smile, and many others.

DJ Vinnie also dished out various tunes while showing his expertise on the turntables. Side attractions at the event were provided by Magic Whizz, Carton Boys and GKB.

While the show boasted numerous high points, the zenith of the evening was the performances of Tuface Idibia, Ruggedman, and Fuji veteran Adewale Ayuba.

A long list of dignitaries that attended the event included the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers, the Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, foremost Nigerian industrialist, Razak Okoya and his beloved wife, Sade Okoya, Kenny Keke Ogungbe, ID Ogungbe, amongst several others.

Adeyinka also expressed gratitude to entertainers who made his Laffmattazz Lagos Again a success.

“I can never repay all my colleagues for what they did to support me in achieving success with the Laffmatazz Lagos Again edition. It was a massive show of love from beginning to end. Even though we were touring, we never lost touch with our base, which came to the fore at the event. We had attendees and performers at the event. The show was a rewarding one for myself and every member of our team and we are grateful but like Oliver Twist, we will always yearn for more so that we can do more,” he said.

