Ogu/Bolo kingdom, a community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, is trending on social media, over the pictures of the renowned Ira festival, a rite of passage marking the transition of young virgins into womanhood, held on 2 December 2023.

This age-old tradition, dating back to the 17th century, serves as a cultural cornerstone for the Okrika-Ijaw community, offering a unique glimpse into the maturation process of young girls.

The Council of Chiefs in Ogu oversees the event, ensuring that the participants, who are usually virgins, pass through a series of tests and rituals that culminate in their recognition as adult women ready for marriage.

The Ogu Council of Chiefs presents certificates to the qualified girls, officially recognising their transition into adulthood.

To earn the certification, the first hurdle for the young girls is to demonstrate their virginity; a criterion meticulously examined by the women of the town.

Once proven, the candidates are ushered into a “fattening room” where they undergo training on the nuances of womanhood.

This process includes pampering and preparation for the main event – dancing half-naked at the market square.

The culmination of the Iria ceremony unfolds at the market square, where chiefs, heads of families, and a captivated audience gather to witness the young virgins make their symbolic debut into womanhood.

The maidens, adorned in traditional attire that only covers their lower body, boldly display their bare breasts, signifying their readiness for the responsibilities and challenges that come with maturity.

For those who find themselves uncomfortable with the striking sight of young maidens embracing their cultural identity with grace, it is advisable to steer clear of the Iria ceremony of womanhood.

This annual tradition generates enthusiasm among both locals and intrigued onlookers, as it unfolds over the last three to four months of every year.

