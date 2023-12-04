Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, is the most streamed Sub-Saharan African artiste on YouTube.

According to data shared on X (formerly Twitter) by The Top Charts, a music rating platform, on Monday, Burna Boy’s songs have amassed an impressive 2.52 billion streams.

The Grammy-winning artiste dethroned Tanzania’s music icon, Naseeb Issack, known as Diamond Platnumz, who now holds the second position with 2.37 billion streams.

Following closely is Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, with 1.76 billion views, and Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 1.50 billion views.

Other notable artistes in the ranking include David Adeleke, aka Davido from Nigeria with 1.40 billion views, Flavour Nabania, a Nigerian artiste, boasting 1.15 billion views, Ckay from Nigeria securing 1.23 billion views as well as the iconic PSquare from Nigeria with 1.12 billion views.

The list continued with Tekno from Nigeria with 995 million views, and Rayvanny from Tanzania rounding with 972 million views.

Most streamed on Spotify too

In 2022, Burna Boy claimed the title of the most-streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify, securing an impressive position as the runner-up in this year’s ranking, just behind Drake.

Notable artistes joining this elite list include Asake, securing the third spot, Davido in fourth place, and Omah Lay comfortably positioned at the fifth position.

Burna Boy awards so far

The 32-year-old born in Port Harcourt has been racking up awards since he came into the limelight with his song in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E in 2013.

He topped Afrobeats Artiste at the inaugural Billboard Music Awards (BMAs) in 2023 making him the first-ever recipient of this award, as well as BreakTudo Awards nominee for Global Artist (Artista Global).

In 2021 at the MOBO awards, he bagged the Best African Music Act and Best International Act respectively.

