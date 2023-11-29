The Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has advised his son, Isaac, who announced the creation of his own ministry, not to malign other ministries.

He said this in a YouTube video the younger Oyedepo posted on his X account on Tuesday.

In the video titled, ‘Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries,’ Mr Oyedepo told his son not to be critical of other ministries.

“My son, His times are not in your hands, your times are in His hands. Don’t be part of maligning or bringing down any ministry.

“Some years ago, someone stood up to give a testimony and to malign TREM and Deeper Life and I corrected it immediately. Never get to a point where you say this thing is only happening with me.”

He told his son not to emulate younger generation ministries who believe they know it all.

The cleric also prayed for Isaac and his wife, Ayomitide.

