Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has threatened to sue her colleague Lizzy Anjorin, over an alleged libellous statement against her.

Sharing screenshots of the lawsuit on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Iyabo wrote, “14 days is around the corner. Saga activated.”

This is coming on the heels of a social media feud between the two actresses.

In the last few weeks, both actresses have been at loggerheads, with both actresses using their online platforms as battlegrounds.

The altercation between the actresses started when Ms Anjorin accused some celebrities of using Mohbad’s ’s death to “chase clout.” She did not mention Ms Ojo’s name, in her allegation.

Ms Anjorin, through various social media posts, has been making damning allegations against a supposedly fictional character whom she calls ‘Sepeteri’, which many believe is a moniker she coined for Ms Ojo. She alleged that the said character sleeps with men and even had a threesome with her daughter.

Ms Ojo’s Challenge

However, Ms Ojo said she was convinced that Ms Anjorin was referring to her. She made a recent video on Instagram, daring Ms Anjorin to mention her name.

The 45-year-old mother of two also threatened a lawsuit against her colleague who she called a “lizard”. Ms Ojo also claimed Ms Anjorin still owes her for the last film she produced which she featured in.

“I want you to help me tag Lizzy Anjorin, this is not a show for her but this is me daring her. I hardly watch all the videos that she has done, but I have seen clips of accusations, help me tag her and tell her that I said Sepeteri is actually a state in a village, a place in Nigeria, it is not my name. Whatever name she has given me I would appreciate it if she wants to make allegations, she should be bold enough to mention my name, my name is Alice Iyabo Ojo,” she said.

“So Lizzy Anjorin, your allegations of saying I was involved in Mohbad’s death, all your allegations that you have brought forth, everything that you have said about my children, all your allegations that you have said about my man, I have seen them but the only issue is that you are not mentioning my name. so I am daring you, to mention my name first, so Lizzy Anjorin kindly mention my name.

“If you’re not mentioning my name, it means that you are a coward, if you wanna take this fight to the next level, kindly mention it. I will not settle with you, I am not Toyin Abraham my darling goddaughter. I will not sit and settle with you. Stop using me to make money on Facebook.

“I will make you a scapegoat that you will never forget in your entire life,” she added.

Ms Anjorin’s reaction

Ms Anjorin, in response to Iyabo’s challenge, posted another video, maintaining her stance of not directly naming Ms Ojo to avoid ‘unnecessary trouble’.

She insisted that her followers were well aware of the subject of her accusations.

Ms Anjorin continued her narrative on the fictional character, alleging that the said, ‘Sepeteri’ and her daughter engaged in threesomes with men.

The actress also accused ‘Sepeteri’ of orchestrating the humiliation of Mohbad’s father and framing Baba Ijesha, who faced legal repercussions for rape.

In the midst of this intense feud, Ms Anjorin called into question the fictional character’s suitability for a role in “The Real Housewives of Lagos,” a show in which Ms Ojo stars in.

Legal action initiated

In response to Ms Anjorin’s allegations, Ms Ojo, true to her word, initiated legal actions, seeking redress in the form of an apology, a retraction, and a N500 million compensation.

The letter addressed to Ms Anjorin, dated 24 November and signed by Ms Ojo’s lawyer, Olabimpe Ajegbomogun, highlighted that Ms Anjorin, through a series of video publications, disseminated misleading and defamatory statements about Iyabo Ojo, tarnishing her image in the eyes of her followers.

The legal documents listed several defamatory statements made by Ms Anjorin.

It reads, “ the Imputation purported and/or innuendo or insinuations of false misleading and defamatory statements are;

I. That our client is involved in a threesome with her daughter

II. That you referred to our client as ‘Sepeteri’

III. That our client and her man killed the late Ilerioluwa Oladimieji (AKA Mohbad)

IV. That our client is the faceless human being behind the Gist Lover Blog.

V. That her man is an ex-convict and that he was abused in prison sexually.

VI. That our client is a prostitute

V. That our client is having a romantic relationship with Musiliu Akinsanya (AKA MC OLUOMO)

VI. That our client is dating Azeez Fashola (AKA Naria Marley).”

“Our client came on her verified social media handle on Instagram and called out your name and asked if you were referring to her as ‘Sepeteri’. She further challenged you to mention her name for clarity and put an end to the second-guessing. Surprisingly you did not waste time responding. Within a few minutes, you came on your verified page and responded saying, ‘I will not call your real name but I will keep attacking you as Sepeteri’ an open and uncontentious way of alluding and affirming that you have always referred to our client(facts admitted need no further prove).”

Ms Anjorin was given a 14-day ultimatum to respond to the Iyabo’s lawyers by publishing in four national newspapers a retraction of all libellous publications with an unreserved apology; tender an apology on her verified social media page, consistently for 14 days; and a payment of N500 million for damages.

The letter also stated that failure to cooperate with these demands would attract a lawsuit and a claim of N1 billion as punitive damages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

