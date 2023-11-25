A Nigerian chef and former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, philanthropist, Prada Uzodinma, and real estate entrepreneur, Bright Shekoni, have been nominated for the Under-30 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Awards.

The chairperson of the awards Committee, Mina Obeten, in a statement, on Saturday in Abuja, said the award would be organised by the CEOs Network Africa (CNA).

Mrs Obeten expressed the organisation’s unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of young African talents, highlighting the accomplishments of the nominees.

She said that the organisers of the award released the nomination list on Friday, adding that the voting process would be open till 6 December.

Mrs Obeten said, ”As a devoted platform fostering the growth and recognition of exceptional talent, CEOs Network Africa (CNA) invites the public to actively participate in the voting process.

”Nominees, including Prada Uzodinma, Hilda Baci, Bright Shekoni, and others, have been thoughtfully selected for their outstanding contributions as creators and business owners who exemplify unparalleled leadership, innovation, and creativity.”

Mrs Obeten, who emphasised the need for public participation in the voting process, stated that the voting period would provide ample time for the public to engage and have their voices heard.

“By participating in the voting process, you become an integral part of shaping the narrative of success for these extraordinary individuals.

”We believe in the power of the community to recognise and celebrate the achievements of young business leaders,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of CNA, the awards committee co-chair, Mr Abass Oroh, highlighted the profound impact the awards have had on the African business landscape over the past five years.

Mr Onoh said, “The Under 30 CEOs Awards have served as a beacon, illuminating the remarkable work of businesses and business owners across the continent.

“Witnessing the transformative influence these awards have had on the lives of young entrepreneurs has been nothing short of inspiring.

“The success stories that have emerged from past award recipients are a testament to the resilience and innovation inherent in Africa’s youth.

“It is this impact, this tangible result, that fuels our team’s unwavering dedication to organizing this event annually.”

He, therefore, encouraged the public to join the organisers in their quest to showcase African talent and hard work by voting for businesses and people they believe deserve the recognition.

