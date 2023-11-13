

ODE TO KINDNESS

(For World Kindness Day)*

Let the sun break out today

From the bluest corner of its sky

Let houses throw open their doors

To the street and its endless banters

Let the lion retract its claws

And embrace the lamb

Let the viper swallow its venom

And coil into a harmless bundle

Extend a helping hand to the not-so-strong

For therein lies the truth of your own strength

Cage the tiger of foul road rage

Yield a yard in your spacious lane

Lower that fence and its barbed barrier

Let your mouth find your neighbour’s ear

Show the thirsty

The way to your well

Bring the balm

To those in pain

Feed mournful moments

With the loaf of your laugher

Stretch your s-m-i-l-e

Beyond a mile . . . .

Let Peace break out

On the grave of waste-ful wars

The Universe is the Sound

Humanity is the Song

A truly large heart

Is not a medical problem

*November 13, 2023

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

