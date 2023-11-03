A professorial dedication, of sorts, in prose-poem…

Remember Leah …

Two little girls who dreamt of school and knowledge but were brutally hounded out:

Leah Sharibu and Comrade Rasheedat Adesina, this pronouncement is for you…

Yet for countless others too – Aderemi Ojo, Chima Ubani, Baba Aiye, Abdul Rahman Black, Ilorin 49+…

countless,

youths and teachers lured to the cliff edge, with the moon

suddenly plucked out of our night!

But the voice survives…

Sola Olorunyomi was recently pronounced as a Professor of Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies at the University Ibadan.

Professor Olorunyomi dedicates his Chair in a Prose-poem to Leah Sharibu and Rasheedat Adesina, recalling several other victims of what he calls “the foisted angst by the combination of a national bureaucratic elite and a nomenclatural class in the Nigerian academia.”

