A professorial dedication, of sorts, in prose-poem…
Remember Leah …
Two little girls who dreamt of school and knowledge but were brutally hounded out:
Leah Sharibu and Comrade Rasheedat Adesina, this pronouncement is for you…
Yet for countless others too – Aderemi Ojo, Chima Ubani, Baba Aiye, Abdul Rahman Black, Ilorin 49+…
countless,
youths and teachers lured to the cliff edge, with the moon
suddenly plucked out of our night!
But the voice survives…
Sola Olorunyomi was recently pronounced as a Professor of Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies at the University Ibadan.
Professor Olorunyomi dedicates his Chair in a Prose-poem to Leah Sharibu and Rasheedat Adesina, recalling several other victims of what he calls “the foisted angst by the combination of a national bureaucratic elite and a nomenclatural class in the Nigerian academia.”
