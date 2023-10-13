A month has passed since the shocking and untimely demise of renowned Nigerian music sensation, Mohbad, and during this time, there have been a series of unfolding events.

Mohbad, aged 27, met his tragic but mysterious end on 12 September and was buried the following day at Ikorodo, Lagos State.

As the nation grapples with the loss, a series of significant developments have unfolded, shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding the artiste’s death.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, recently provided an update on the ongoing police investigations, shedding light on their findings.

One key element of these investigations has been the arrest of Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad before his demise.

The suspicion looming over her is that the injection administered by her may have contributed to the singer’s tragic end.

The police reported that Ms Ogedngbe, an auxiliary nurse, medicated Mohbad with Ceftriaxone injections, Paracetamol injections, Tetanus Toxoid injections, Procaine Penicillin, IM Diclofenac ampoules, Tincture Iodine and needles/syringes.

This was after the deceased singer sustained some injuries after a heated fight with his friend Prime Boy.

This newspaper reported that the police had announced the arrest of an auxiliary nurse as the prime suspect during the ongoing investigations surrounding Mohbad’s death.

My daughter is innocent

In the latest twist in this ongoing saga, there is a viral video on social media where Ms Ogedengbe’s mother has broken the silence about her daughter’s innocence.

Although Ms Ogedengbe’s mother’s name was not revealed, she simply referred to herself as a single mother.

Ms Ogedengbe’s mother also stated that against the police report, her daughter has professional qualifications, putting to rest any doubts about her competence as a nurse.

She spoke in Yoruba: “Feyisayo Ogedengbe is my first child. She learnt nursing for three years in a private hospital, and she worked for a year with her boss without any issues. She isn’t troublesome at all.

“She doesn’t know Mohbad, and someone called Feyisayo to treat Mohbad; she said his wife, friend, and sibling were there when he was being treated. The injections she gave Mohbad couldn’t have killed him. Feyisayo had never met Mohbad before, it was someone that referred him to her.”

The nurse’s mum also debunked speculations that her daughter, killed the late singer.

“She met Mohbad’s wife, his younger brother, PA and friend. Feyi said what she gave to Mohbad couldn’t have killed him…Paracetamol, antibiotics and anti-tetanus. The police never declared her wanted. I took her to the station myself, and they detained her.

“It’s over 23 days, and they said they will not release her until the autopsy result is out. They said the autopsy was done abroad, and it would take a while. Nigerians, Please help me. I am a single mother. They want to implicate my daughter. There is a foul play somewhere over Mohbad’s death”.

She disclosed that she accompanied her daughter to the police station to assist with investigations into Mohbad’s death, with the assurance that her daughter would be released following an autopsy.

However, she acknowledged that the autopsy was taking longer than expected, and her daughter has been in custody for 23 days.

